Flying solo on a pandemic wellness vacation in St. Lucia

Ads

I don’t know about you, but there is something quite satisfying about making your own travel plans that don’t depend on anyone else. Without compromising where to go, what to do, where to eat. Only (relative, at least in these times) freedom.

Figuratively speaking, I’m not alone: ​​based on UK Google trends, solo travel searches have increased by 761.15 per cent over the past year, perhaps driven by lockdown-weary Brits who They are looking for even more time alone or a break from being surrounded 24/7 by their partners, children or housemates.

Many destinations are increasingly suited to the solo traveler. Visas for digital nomads have been made available in Antigua, Barbados, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda, while Madeira opened Europe’s first digital nomad village in Ponta do Sol in February last year. These measures are intended to attract lone travelers, who can work remotely, to its shores.

BodyHoliday is located on Cariblue Beach (Alex Lukey)

In Saint Lucia, BodyHoliday, a five-star spa near the capital, Castries, has been wooing guests with its intoxicating combination of wellness programs, sumptuous suites, and tropical location for more than 30 years. More recently, it has also started serving individual visitors.

Every September, guests will find themselves in the company of others in similar shoes or flip-flops. It’s a popular opportunity for like-minded people to meet, relax, exercise, and enjoy the island. Some guests return year after year.

I was intrigued to join the latest “September Solos,” which joins several new complementary programs that Bodyholiday has created to help ease the mental and physical toll of the pandemic. These include wellness rehabilitation, Covid convalescence, boosting your immunity and corporate wellness; all of which are said to “complement the BodyHoliday experience.” By this, it means a personalized itinerary of daily 50-minute spa treatments, land and water activities, fitness classes, and a nutritious menu for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner – all part of the package.

A direct response to the pandemic has been the Covid Convalescence program. Recommended as a five-day non-medical recovery scheme, it involves a pre-arrival consultation and treatments that help strengthen the respiratory system, as well as osteopathy, manual lymphatic drainage, and reiki. Similarly, Wellness Rehabilitation is aimed at those who need to recover from the stress of the pandemic and includes health checks throughout the program, as well as Ayurvedic treatments and activities such as tai chi and meditation.

Wellness is the name of the game here and BodyHoliday has built its reputation on its philosophy of meeting East and West. The Ayurvedic-inspired spa offers more than 170 treatments in 33 rooms. My personalized schedule included a Balinese massage, thalassotherapy, and an aloe vera wrap that left me happy for the rest of the day.

BodyHoliday guests can choose from over 170 treatments in the wellness center

BodyHoliday may seem luxurious, but the atmosphere is decidedly laid-back. Being a small resort, you will soon recognize the friendly faces of your fellow guests and staff, and over breakfast you may find yourself chatting about the day ahead and comparing schedules with your fresh-squeezed coffee and juice.

I met a teacher from London in her 30s at the thalassotherapy pool who told me that it was her first time traveling alone and that she had especially enjoyed a dolphin watching cruise. A man I chatted with on sunsets on the beach, an entrepreneur in his 40s, also from London, revealed that it was his second visit and that he was already planning to return for a third time in 2022.

If you are more sociable than I am, there is a great opportunity to meet other guests during the weekly organized dinners and cocktail nights. There are also group fitness classes and sports tournaments. You can get as much or as little involved as you want, and similarly be as active as you want.

Fitness fans will enjoy the opportunity to train with BodyHoliday’s senior personal trainer, Julian Felix, who is also a Commonwealth gold medalist in bodybuilding. I play social netball and scheduled a 30 minute physical training session with him (part of the package) and Felix drew on his knowledge of training elite basketball players and netballers to design a circuit session to improve my endurance. Thought I was up to the challenge, little did I know. But it was rewarding training with the best.

Activities at the resort range from gentler exercises to yoga and tai chi to higher intensity workouts like HIIT classes (Andreas von Einsiedel)

Guests who prefer lower intensity exercise will have no shortage of options, with more than 50 water and land activities including aqua gym, yoga, tai chi and Pilates, for all levels from beginner to advanced.

There is also time to experience the wider island. You can learn a new skill and take a free Padi Discover scuba lesson, visit a rum distillery, or embark on whale and dolphin watching cruises. During a lunchtime boat trip, I went snorkelling off Sugar Beach among the famous wooded twin cones of the Pitons. We saw schools of marlin and sergeants major among the marine life, which had multiplied during the time the island was closed, our guide Melisa told us with delight. We then enjoy the west coast scenery on the return trip to Rodney Bay Marina, spotting Soufriere and Castries along the way.

Despite being a fitness-focused resort, BodyHoliday doesn’t scowl during beach time, and I enjoyed relaxing on its soft white sands, overlooking the forested headland of Pigeon Island National Park.

The all-inclusive package means you can dine at different locations during your stay, with healthy and indulgent cuisine including Asian fusion, fine dining, and Caribbean buffets. The Cariblue Windows Mediterranean tasting menu that I sampled included beef carpaccio, grilled tuna loin, braised duck leg, and cashew baklava, with ingredients sourced locally or from the resort’s own organic garden. The Wellness Café and Pavilion Grill are ideal for fresh protein shakes and juices, as well as healthy twists on classics including whole wheat pasta dishes and pizza made with a lighter crust.

Guests are encouraged to relax and unwind



I-TAL is a new farm-to-fork experience that is inspired by the Rastafarian philosophy of a natural diet that excludes meat and processed foods. Although complementary, it is worth it for the delicious menu prepared by chef Juliana and her team, who that same day will have harvested the ingredients from the organic garden. (Usually guests will also be able to browse products together with the team, but due to Covid this has been put on hold.) I enjoyed the watermelon gazpacho, the grilled aubergine with mushrooms, and the freshly caught snapper with avocado sauce. And dessert was not off the menu, with fresh mango and coconut yogurt for an exquisite ending. All of this combined with incredible views of the ocean sunset from a lush treehouse hideaway in the Coubaril Valley.

If you’re one of the many googlers traveling alone, you don’t need to wait until September to enjoy BodyHoliday. Themed months throughout the year mean that guests, alone or not, are looked after and the staff are so welcoming that you’ll be in good company when you go.

Whether it’s traveling alone, getting in shape, or just finding some peace after a rough couple of years, you’re likely to leave this idyllic corner of the Caribbean feeling miles better than when you first arrived.

Where to stay Rates at BodyHoliday St Lucia start at $ 385 per person (£ 290) per night, all inclusive, thebodyholiday.com More information All arrivals over the age of five must submit a negative PCR test performed no more than five days prior to travel. Those who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine themselves; Unvaccinated companions ages 5 to 17 should be tested upon arrival and isolated until negative, stlucia.org/en_UK

Find your solo travel style Adventure More than half of the people booked on Intrepid small group tours travel alone. Itineraries span the globe, with Explore Jordan (from £ 776pp twin share or £ 906 in a single room, excluding flights) and Beautiful Bali (from £ 680pp twin share or £ 865pp in a single room, excluding flights) ranked as the most popular with previous solo travelers. intrepidtravel.com Similarly, G Adventures operates small group tours that are ‘solo traveler friendly’ with options from an overland itinerary between Paris and Rome (from £ 824pp) to the Trans-Mongolian Express (from £ 2,324pp). gadventures.com Berlin-based Indico Travels caters to travelers ages 30-45, and their travels promise meaningful local interaction and a responsible outlook. Small group tours operate in Lapland, Vietnam, Colombia, and more. indicotravels.com Tours and accompanied cruises Just You is a solo travel specialist with over 15 years under his belt, with Claire Sweeney as an ambassador. It offers active breaks, small boat cruises, UK tours and last minute holidays for individual travelers. An eight-day trip along the Croatian coast and islands costs from £ 2,399 per person. justyou.co.uk Riviera Travel offers river cruises, sea trips and yachts, without supplements on their solo tours. A week-long cruise on the River Rhine and Moselle starts at £ 1,779 per person. Guided excursions are also offered, for example to Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains. rivieratravel.co.uk Backpacking in style With a mission statement to create “one million meaningful friendships around the world,” Flash Pack specializes in group adventures with a touch of high-end comfort for solo travelers in their 30s and 40s. His trips include safaris in Tanzania and Sri Lanka, beach vacations in Colombia and Costa Rica, and wellness in Tuscany, Morocco and Croatia. flashpack.com Learning and active holidays Solos Holidays offers trips to suit most styles and interests, for a wide range of ages. It also offers golf vacations for individual travelers, in Spain, Portugal and Turkey. solosholidays.co.uk Almost three-quarters of Flavors Holidays customers travel independently and the holidays do not carry a one-time supplement. Activities include cooking, painting, language, photography and Pilates in destinations in Spain, Italy and Scotland. flavoursholidays.co.uk

Ads