Forget about the metaverse, these are the technologies that will affect you in 2022

Although when 2021 began we were convinced that it was the beginning of the end of the pandemic, thanks to vaccines, 12 months later we are in the same starting box, trusting that omicron is the first of some variants that bring this disease closer to a It is bad that it can be self-managed and that it does not turn our day to day or our health system upside down. One more year, it was the year of the covid-19.

It monopolized our attention, not only in the health field, but in many others such as logistics or industrial due to the transversal effects that this disease had. Why talk about the virus in a text on technological trends that are expected to influence us in 2022 and the years to come? Because one of the sectors that have suffered the most in the pandemic and have made the most headlines has been that of semiconductors.

ARM processors

And precisely, in this field, there has been one of the great advances of this year and one that promises to revolutionize computing sooner rather than later. Processors based on ARM architecture. It is likely that you have not heard much about them or at least you have not seen this technology referred to by these acronyms. It is based on a design for chips that have traditionally been used in the world of mobile telephony because they offer better energy management than others.

They moved on from modern chips and now hold the key to alleviating the semiconductor drought Michael mcloughlin

However, Apple managed to bring them to computers already at the end of 2020 with a first processor ‘designed in Cupertino’, the M1, which was capable of offering great autonomy without giving up muscle in models such as a MacBook Pro, an Air or a Mac mini. In 2021, he dispelled all doubts with the M1 Pro and M1 Max, two processors that confirmed that ARM technology could be scaled to create very powerful computers, which could support activities no matter how heavy they are. It is true that Intel and AMD still clinging to x86 architecture, which has dominated computing in recent years, but Qualcomm and other giants like Samsung have already moved to bring this revolution to the Windows world as well.

BNPL, the new strain of e-commerce

The new strain of online commerce is called BNPL. Behind these acronyms is the English phrase ‘buy now, pay later’. That is, buy now and you will pay later. The key is that everything is done through an ‘app’, without the need to register in each store, and allows much greater flexibility than that offered by traditional payment operators. It is one of the trends that has made the most noise in the world of ‘fintech’ last year and is expected to consolidate throughout 2022. Even Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, left a whopping 28,000 million dollars to star in the seventh largest purchase in the technology industry to take over Afterpay, an Australian ‘app’ to defer payments, and incorporate Square.

Why the CEO of Twitter pays 28,000 million for a company to defer payments MRM

In 2020, according to Cornerstone, US $ 24 billion worth of goods were purchased through BNPL programs. A figure that, estimates the consultancy, would have quadrupled in 2021. By 2025, they are expected to reach 680 billion worldwide. Spain will not be left out. Klarna, one of the largest fintech companies in Europe and a benchmark for BNPL, announced that it would open a hub in Madrid with 500 engineers. Many see these applications as a danger to the credit card industry. It remains to be seen if they manage to displace traditional players or become a spending hole for millions of people.

Bots up to NFT

PS5 and Xbox Series X are still a year away after launch. It’s not easy to get one and it looks like it won’t be in 2022 either. Three-quarters of the same is true of graphics cards. Even websites like StockX, the mecca for lovers of ‘sneakers’, have been filled with these electronic devices that at times seem like authentic collector’s items. One of the problems, in addition to the scarcity, is the shopping ‘bot’ networks. A challenge for online retailers, who are beginning to implement measures so that this ‘software’ is not made with limited and exclusive goods, leaving out the most humble buyers, of flesh and blood.

That the PS5 is sold on a sneaker collector’s website shows that everything is still broken Michael mcloughlin

In 2022, we could witness a new use of these ‘bots’: purchases of ‘non-fungible tokens’ or NFT, one of the words that has been repeated to us the most in 2021. Ethan McMahon, economist at the data platform Blockchain Chainalysis, assures that these systems will be used by investment funds to make these purchases automatically, leaving less organized people out of this revolution. and with fewer resources. NFTs will continue to consolidate as a key piece in the metaverse economy, which in 2022 and the next few years will experience a pulse between the cryptographic faction and the metaverses launched, for example, by Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook), Nvidia or Roblox.

Maybe you buy a folding

Although others like Microsoft and Oppo have made their first steps, Samsung and Huawei They are the two companies that have opted the most for phones with folding screens, a technology that has even led Google to maximize Android’s compatibility with these formats. With Huawei turned into a residual player in the western market by the veto of the United States, the South Korean has been unofficially at the forefront of this market. This year it launched two new terminals, the Z Flip 3 and the Fold 3, with very good results: they have quadrupled the sales of these devices.

10 days with Samsung’s latest foldable phone: they finally do something to get you to buy one Michael mcloughlin

One of the things that have most helped to achieve this has been the price reduction suffered by these terminals. The Z Flip 3 can already be found for 800 euros, something that makes many of those who do not have a short budget consider acquiring it. We will have to be vigilant this year to see if this price reduction continues. And Apple? According to forecasts, it will not be until 2023 when it takes its first model of this type.

More right to repair

One of the big problems with consumer technology is that when a part or component breaks, it is tremendously expensive to repair it or you simply cannot find official parts. At the end of 2020, the EU approved the right to repair, with which they ‘forced’ companies to guarantee the repairs of our devices for 10 years. It is true that this has yet to be articulated in Spanish legislation, but we have already seen developments in this regard. Since last January 1, for example, official guarantees go from two to three years.

The uncomfortable reality behind the ‘right to repair’ approved by the EU Michael mcloughlin

Apple, in an announcement that surprised locals and strangers, said that by 2022 there would be self-repair kits available to owners of an iPhone 12 and an iPhone 13. The sale will begin in the US and then it will move to other markets. Microsoft announced that iFixit would sell official spare parts for the Surface family. It is expected that in the coming months we will have news of this type.