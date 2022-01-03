From pandemic to endemic? What to expect with the evolution of omicron

Although the behavior of the coronavirus has been unpredictable, it is believed that it would become endemic. PHOTO: iStock



2022 began and with it what appears to be a third year of the pandemic, in part, thanks to the appearance of the omicron. A variant that has proven to be more transmissible, especially because it has accumulated a very high number of mutations and a combination of these not seen until now.

In countries like Europe, new measures are already being taken, as the new variant has caused the rebound in infections. Some dare to affirm that the virus will continue to circulate, since the coronavirus will not ‘end’ but will transform itself.

What is expected of the evolution of this variant? Does SARS-CoV-2 behave like other coronaviruses? Is the pandemic going to become endemic? Here we answer you.

First identified as B.1.1.529, this variant presents an amalgam of more than 30 mutations in the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter the human cell and the common target, with different technologies, of current vaccines , which today do not have the changes present in omicron and other variants.

While some of the omicron mutations had already been observed in beta or alpha, this is the first time the scientific community has seen them together. Since the end of November, it was declared worrisome.

Why is it more contagious?

It is more contagious, more than the delta, which has already surpassed the other lineages, but it is difficult to establish how much more and still premature to explain why, admits Salvador Iborra Martín, an expert in immunology and infections at the Complutense University of Madrid, ‘ EFE ‘.

And it is that the populations to be compared are not the same; Now, for example, the percentage of people who have passed the infection is higher than a few months ago, as well as the number of vaccinated, so the behavior of the virus and of society is not the same (there is more relaxation). However, there are preliminary studies – not subject to review by other researchers and therefore not published in scientific journals – that advance this knowledge; It seems that the way in which the coronavirus multiplies is now a little different.

Scientists at the University of Hong Kong concluded in ‘in vitro’ experiments that the variant prefers to multiply cells in the bronchi rather than those in the lungs. It is in the former where it would multiply about 70 times faster than delta and the original SARS-CoV-2, thus accumulating more amount of transmissible virus in less time.

In the lungs, however, it would replicate less efficiently – about 10 times less – than the Wuhan coronavirus, suggesting less severity of covid-19.

Japanese researchers also conducted a study in this regard, also preliminary and this time in hamsters; found that omicron is less pathogenic because it favors less fusion between infected cells. One of the ways in which the virus is transmitted is by helping infected cells to contact their neighbors and it seems that omicron does not know how to do this so well.

They also analyzed the spread of omicron and other variants: the first is between 3.05 and 5.57 times more transmissible than delta (according to data from South Africa or the United Kingdom, respectively).

Would the pandemic turn into an endemic?

Within their biological process, viruses always mutate and replicate. Although there are correction mechanisms in this copy system, these sometimes fail causing an accumulation of errors or mutations that can lead to a new variant.

Viruses take advantage of these errors to boycott the immune system and become more infectious, but not necessarily to increase their pathogenicity.

“Ómicron could go along this line: a virus that is better adapted to be transmitted but not so much to cause pathology,” indicates the aforementioned Spanish scientist. But it is still too early to certify it, also to say that it will become a seasonal virus and the pandemic endemic with the presence of a more or less stable number of cases at a fixed time of the year.

“The data seem to indicate that omicron transmission is decreasing in South Africa, where it began to be monitored,” says Iborra, who adds that possibly another is behind this variant.

One possible evolution is that it becomes a virus for life, but it is still premature to know this and also to mention that it is the beginning of the end of SARS-CoV-2.

On the subject, the journal ‘Nature’ surveyed 100 immunological scientists, most of whom assured that the coronavirus could become endemic, that is, that it will continue to circulate in the world with some temporary peaks, as occurs with malaria, influenza and dengue.

“Eradicating this virus from the world right now is a lot like trying to plan to build a stepped path to the moon. It’s not realistic,” said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota in the US.

For his part, Christopher Dye, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, explained that the virus would not be completely eradicated, as it would circulate in some regions of the world more than in others. “I assume that covis will be eliminated from some countries, but with a continuing (and perhaps seasonal) risk of reintroduction in places where vaccine coverage and public health measures have not been good enough.”

Hence the importance of mass vaccination and booster doses, since the mutations that the coronavirus has accumulated have facilitated infection on the one hand and, on the other hand, evade the activity of the neutralizing antibodies generated by infection or by vaccines.

Various studies, both preliminary and -some- published in the renowned journal already mentioned, point in this direction: monoclonal antibodies and vaccines (Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca) are less efficient against omicron and a third dose It could improve the neutralization of the variant.

It should be remembered that, despite the appearance of omicron, scientists agree on the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent serious disease. But, of course, we must not forget about biosafety measures, since the truth is that the behavior of SARS-CoV-2, since its appearance, has been difficult to predict.

“It is likely that the virus will become endemic, but the pattern it will take is difficult to predict,” confirms Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown University, in the US.