Frontier Pepi is given a millionaire gift

As an early birthday present, El Paso striker Ricardo Pepi received the news this weekend that he will leave FC Dallas to go play with FC Augsburg of the German Bundesliga in a transaction valued at 20 million dollars (million dollars), which makes him the highest paid border footballer in history.

Fabrizio Romano, from CBS Sports and Sky Sports, was the first to report the signing of Pepi, who will be 19 years old next Sunday, January 9.

The $ 20 million also means a record payout for a player who makes the leap from Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States to European soccer.

From Juarenses parents, Pepi had already made public his desire to play in Europe, but Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas, just last month expressed his hope that the Spaniard would play in 2022 with the Dallas team.

Following a successful 2021, in November last year Ricardo was named US Soccer Youth Player of the Year, and in October he had been named MLS Youth Player of the Year.

Pepi’s debut with the senior team of the stars and stripes could not have been better, and in September he was called up for the World Cup qualifying match against Honduras that was played in San Pedro Sula. As if it were a movie script, when the game was tied 1-1 Pepi appeared and with a solid header he scored the goal from the lead; then he assisted in the third goal and helped in the fourth for the United States to win 4-1.

Before his debut, Ricardo knew he was going to play and dedicated that game to his grandfather, who passed away in 2020.

“I prayed for him and told him that this game would be for him,” declared Pepi that day in Honduras.

In October, Pepi’s star shone again when she scored the two goals with which the United States defeated Jamaica in Austin, Texas, also in the Qatar 2022 tie.

With FC Dallas, he finished 2021 with 13 goals in his personal account, being the top American scorer in MLS. In July, he became the youngest player in league history to score a hat trick, a feat he accomplished against the LA Galaxy.

Also in the summer, he was called up to be part of the MLS team that faced the Liga MX selective in the All-Star Game, and had to score the winning penalty.

Get to know it …

Ricardo Daniel Pepi

Team: FC Dallas

Position: Forward

Place of birth: El Paso

Date of birth: January 9, 2003

Age: 18 years

Height: 1.85 m, 6’1 ”

Weight: 77 kg, 170 lb

Debut with FC Dallas: June 12, 2019

TO KNOW…

Maximum value of border footballers

1. Ricardo Pepi $ 20 million

2. Alejandro Zendejas $ 3.30 million

3. Luis Montes $ 3.30 million *

4. Santiago Muñoz $ 1.65 million

* In 2016 / Source: Transfermarkt