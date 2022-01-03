Gabriel Coronel: who is the actor who would be Daniela Ospina’s boyfriend? – People – Culture

The rumors of the romance between the athlete and the businesswoman grow Daniela ospina, ex-partner of James Rodríguez, and the actor and Venezuelan singer Gabriel Coronel.

For a few weeks, the singer, of Venezuelan origin, had shown interest in the Antioqueña, when he commented in one of his posts on Instagram: “Hey miss, do you accept invitation? “.

Now, the rumors have grown since Coronel shared a story on his Instagram account in which he is seen accompanied by the businesswoman, while the song ‘Cinco pa’ las doce ‘plays in the background. At that moment, he kisses her on the head and, apparently, says “I love you.”

Later, he posted a photo of them both posing on New Years.

(Also: Video: Ángela Hernández shows how her fight against cancer has been).

Although there is still no official confirmation of a sentimental relationship, the followers of the paisa and the Venezuelan have not stopped commenting on social networks the beautiful couple they make.

“Her and her good tastes“Or”She always deserves the best, she is a woman of integrity”Are some of the comments made by users on social networks.

Who is Gabriel Coronel?

He is an actor, singer, musician and model. Venezuelan 34 years old. In 2007 he participated in the telenovela ‘Somos tu y yo’, playing ‘El Gago’.

Then, he made his way in the United States participating in several productions of ‘Telemundo’, such as ‘Dangerous relationships’, ‘Marido de renta’, ‘Reina de corazón’ and ‘El Señor de los cielos’.

At the same time, he participated in plays and began his musical career. In 2012 he recorded his first album with Telemundo and Warner Music. His single ‘Naked’ was released in 2013.

In 2018 he released other singles such as’ Chao pescao ‘and’ Echar pa ‘lante’.

(Also read: The celebrities who were ‘canceled’ in 2021).

He was the boyfriend of the Spanish singer Melody, whose courtship began in 2018 and ended in February 2021, as Melody herself announced on a television program.

For her part, Daniela had an affair with the music video director Harold Jimenez, with whom he ended up in October 2020, apparently, because each had different professional interests, he in Colombia and she in the United States.

