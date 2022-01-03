Geisel Cepeda APPEARED, one step closer to the MLB – SwingCompleto

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

On October 3, 2021, the young player from Spiritus Geisel cepeda, for many the best Cuban prospect of today, decided to break relations with the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) and not comply with its agreement with the Cañeros de Los Mochis team of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, to seek a professional future in the Major Leagues.

In this way, the 23-year-old outfielder became the 12th and last player to leave the Cuba Sub23 team that participated in the III Baseball World Cup held in Mexico, an action that he carried out once the contest concluded.

“It was a difficult step, but in the end I realized that it was for the best. My big league dream can’t wait any longer. The agreement with the MLB does not know when it will return and when that happens, if it happens, I do not know if I will have the age or the conditions to sign “, Geisel expressed exclusively for Complete Swing, hours after escaping.

“I also have to help my people, so it’s not just about my career, but about improving my economy,” added the young player.

After spending three months in Mexico, in which very little information about his whereabouts and plans emerged, today, January 2, journalist Francys Romero published on his Twitter profile very important news for the immediate future of the yayabero gardener.

According to Francys, Geisel “arrived in the Dominican Republic in the last hours,” a country from which he will try to obtain a signature in US professional baseball, to begin his path to the Major Leagues. The arrival of the Spaniard to the land of Quisqueyan took place in the final days of the year 2021, precise the journalist on his website

Geisel cepeda, 23, is an excellent natural outfielder from Sancti Spíritus, a defender of the central meadow, mainly, with excellent offensive skills and glove in hand, enough tools to succeed in professional baseball.

He participated in five National Series, in which he hit a very good .331 average (883-292), including 31 doubles, 2 triples and 12 homers, in addition to 127 RBIs and 152 runs scored, with an offensive line of .413 /.411/.824 (OBP / SLU / OPS).

Defensively, he posted an average of .976, the product of 14 errors in 588 sets, with a total of 25 assists and participation in four double plays.

In his most recent season in Cuba, the last Series 60, Cepeda compiled to .354 with 15 doubles and eight homers, in addition to 48 RBIs and 58 runs scored, with an excellent offensive line of .457 / .504 / .961. In the playoffs he hit 10-4 (.400) with a double, two RBIs and hit home plate on one occasion.

Francys confirmed in the aforementioned publication that Geisel is currently managing his free agency and then holding a “showcase” in the Dominican Republic to show his skills to the Las Mayores franchises and hoping that some of them will be interested in his services for the 2022 season. .

