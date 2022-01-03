Giant of Argentina gets into the dispute over the signing of Brian Ocampo with Club América

After it became known that Brian Ocampo had remained as a free agent, there was talk of the possibilities that Club América had of being able to sign the Uruguayan striker. However, they still had to clarify some details to be able to take over the player, so there was nothing certain about this possible signing.

Although many sources already took the arrival of the soccer player for granted, the Americanist directive was still in talks, since the salary that the player would receive in case of electing a player had to be fixed. Coapa. One of the biggest problems in these instances is that when the item is free, if a new team appears, things get complicated.

This is what could happen with the Eagles as a whole, since at the time of requesting the player’s media level began to be higher and now according to the journalist Hernán Castillo, source in Argentina, it was announced that there is a new interested in Ocampo’s services and that would be the team of River Plate.

The recent champion of Argentina requires maintaining an updated template and with the best elements of South America So now, they would also be in the fight for Ocampo and it is worth mentioning that they would have greater weapons and opportunities at an economic level to be able to secure that signing in the next few hours, which will be crucial.

What must America do to get Brian Ocampo?

From the outset, negotiate a value to close this possible reinforcement, since an offer by the Millionaire could complicate the situation for the Eagles, taking into account that it is also a club that aspires to obtain titles and would seek to have the best elements in its template to achieve it in the following semester. Otherwise, the azulcremas would be left without the forward.