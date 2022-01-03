Haitian authorities issue arrest warrant for those responsible for the attack on the prime minister

Haiti welcomed the new year with violence when Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves after a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

Local media reported that one person was killed and two wounded in the gunshots that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they left a cathedral on Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.

The prime minister’s office, when contacted by The Associated Press, said on Monday that “bandits and terrorists” attempted on Henry’s life and accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and threatening the bishop by surrounding the town. church.

“That is intolerable”the bureau said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.

A spokesman for the Haitian National Police told the AP on Monday that police had secured the area.

The incident is a further blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime battling deepening poverty and increasing gang violence as it seeks to create a coalition to help govern the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse el July 7, with general elections scheduled for mid-2022.

Henry referred to the incident in a tweet thanking the Bishop of Gonaïves for having celebrated the mass “despite the tense situation that prevailed in the city.”

The streets of Gonaïves were practically empty, as was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Boromé, for traditional Independence Day celebrations. Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after the shooting forced him out of town. In 2020, Moïse skipped the trip to Gonaïves amid threats of violent protests.

In a statement in Haitian Creole shared Sunday on Twitter, Henry said: “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap , take away their freedom, violate them. And do everything for money. “

Henry has vowed to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for an increase in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused severe fuel shortages in recent months and led to The United States and Canada to urge their citizens to leave Haiti.