HALL OF FAME – Sammy Sosa to say goodbye to Cooperstown vote

HECTOR J. CRUZ

According to the current rules of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, a candidate for election can remain on the ballot for 10 years, and if he does not get the required 75%, he automatically leaves.

That leads him to a situation of being weighed in the future by the special committees that Cooeperstown has and that covers different categories.

Sammy Sosa is in such a situation because he is in his tenth vote, and eventually he will not receive the necessary 75%, which will automatically remove him from the votes. In the same situation are other stars such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who could also get out of the voting.

Until this Sunday, with 30.9% of the votes made public (114), Sosa had received 26.4%, being favored only by 32 voters. (There is another notable margin of baseball journalists who do not make their votes public.)

Sammy began his pilgrimage for that vote in 2013 when he received just 12.5%, far too low for his large numbers in the majors.

In the following years he could not advance, and his best score was last year with 17.0%.

Why have you been denied the vote? In MLB’s steroid testing system, Sosa never tested positive, but unofficial publications indicated it several times as part of the secret list of 102 players, the result of a discretionary investigation by MLB and the players’ union before 2005.

After that, in the summer of 2003, he was discovered using a bat with a cork, which he justified using it only for batting practice, the bat broke giving a foul, and from then on the situation darkened in their relationship. with the press.

The end he had with his main team, the Cubs, also played a role. In his last game, the 2004 season, he was not included in the starting lineup and would have left early in the game. That became a story, and Sammy always denied the fact. Then they challenged him with the videos of the parking lot and the time of his departure.

After his departure from the Cubs, Sosa would play the 2005 season with the Baltimore Orioles, did not play in 2006 and had one last chance in 2007 with his original team, Texas Rangers.

In his career he averaged .273 with 609 home runs, 1,667 RBIs and 2408 hits.

He starred in the 1998 baseball revival in his tough home run battle with Mark McGwire. He was elected the MVP of the National League with 66 homers and 158 RBIs.

Sammy led RBIs twice, led home runs twice, and attended 7 All-Star games.

He has been the only major league player with three seasons of more than 60 homers, having 63 in 1999 and 64 in 2001. He never attended a world series, and won 6 silver bats.

Others

The other Dominicans involved in the Hall of Fame votes are David Ortiz, who leads with 81.6% receiving 99 votes. Also, Alex Rodríguez, with 47.9% so far, Manny Ramírez with 42.1.

Bonds received 80.2% and Clemens 78.5%.