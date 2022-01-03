He is Argentine and succeeds as a filmmaker in New York: how did he do it?

Federico Rabinovich is a film director and lives in the Big Apple, where he has made three shorts recognized in different international festivals

Federico studied advertising at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE) and dedicated himself to carrying out audiovisual campaigns for different fashion brands such as Natalia Antolin, Complot, Tramado, Allo Martinez, Evangelina Bomparola and Lee Jeans, among others. Too He worked with Mercado Libre, carrying out the first fashion campaign for Galperín’s company.

“I left Argentina in January 2020,” the director tells iProfesional. In previous years I was already spending a lot of time outside the country filming commercials in Mexico and other countries for fashion brands mainly. “After a decade of doing commercials for fashion companies, I wanted to explore the more artistic side of cinema,” he says. “I came to do a film program at the New York Film Academy and from there I started releasing my own short films as an independent producer and director.”

Federico has released three shorts: “The last day”, “Impossible to clean”, with which he won various awards for best director and best screenplay, and “Who is Linda?”, A short about a young man who has OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) in pandemic and was filmed in full quarantine in New York City. It is his first short film written, directed and edited by him, and he is participating in several international festivals.

Get to the big apple

“I always dreamed of living in New York,” says Rabinovich. “It is a city where people from all over the world live together, where many different customs come together, it is like living in many cities at the same time and it is a city where cinema is moving a lot “.

The young man came to do a film program initially and in parallel continued to campaign in Argentina and other countries with remote teams. “The program helped me to meet actors, writers and editors with whom I was working together on my first productions,” he says. “They were very intense months due to the fact of working and studying at the same time.”

But not everything is rosy in the Big Apple. “It is not easy to get hired if you do not have experience in the local market“he says.” You have to start very low, work as an assistant in productions. New York is a very difficult city, but it also opens many doors for you. I met mentors and other actors who were also starting out and like me, they were willing to work narrowly to bring stories that make them fall in love to reality. ”

As for what it is like to be a director in another country, Federico says that the job is similar. “It changes a lot the culture, and directing in English is a challenge on its own. In Spanish we have so many words to describe a feeling and in English sometimes there is only one. But once you put the chip on, the rest is pure chemistry, something that happens anywhere in the world, “he says.

“As Argentines we are used to fighting, we know that nothing is so easy, but also not to give up,” says Rabinovich. “Also, like we come from a place where art does not pay well in general, we are used to working with little budget and to use creativity so that the final work is excellent beyond the resources invested. We are very resourceful, “he emphasizes.

Start from scratch

According to Federico, to emigrate is to start from scratch. “Nobody knows you,” he says. “You have to make friends again, build a reputation in the labor market, learn the labor codes of the local market. Worse, on the other hand, the American economy is a monster that does not stop growing, there are many opportunities if you are willing to working hard and art is valued more than elsewhere. ”

The director misses Argentina every day. “Family, friends, roasts, sweets”, he lists. “It is a spectacular country and I am grateful to have been born there, but for now I am very happy in New York and eager to make more films here and leave the name of our country and our talent high,” he concludes.