He left Rayados for the money, he failed and now he returns to Monterrey regretful

January 02, 2022 18:01 hs

According to recent reports, after the arrival of Luis Romo, Monterrey would be about to receive its second reinforcement. A former player who, after venturing to earn more money, lowered his level and now returns regretful.

As detailed by ESPN, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro this Sunday would arrive in Monterrey to undergo medical examinations and later stamp his signature to return to his old club.

After two years in which his level dropped considerably after reaching the MLS where the promise was to make the leap to Europe, now the Mexican player Rodolfo Pizarro would arrive as a loan with a purchase option.

How much would it cost Monterrey to permanently sign Rodolfo Pizarro?

According to ESPN, the price at which they appraised the midfielder would be close to 7 million dollars. Rodolfo Pizarro will remain at the club for a year and it will be up to Rayados to buy his pass card.

