Health reports four deaths from COVID-19 and the positivity rate stands at 32.36%

The Health Department reported today, Monday, four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total in this line to 3,314 since the emergency began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that two of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus, and all suffered from pre-existing conditions.

The most recent victims of the pandemic are two men aged 74 and 85 from the Caguas region, a 71-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man, both from the Mayagüez region. Three of the deaths occurred on January 1, and the fourth was reported a day later.

On the other hand, Health reported that hospitalizations for the disease dawned at 436, which represents an increase of 20 patients compared to the figure reported yesterday, Sunday.

The total number of people incarcerated for complications related to the coronavirus is divided into 370 adults and 66 pediatric cases. Among adults there are 51 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 23 connected to an artificial respirator. Two pediatric patients are in intensive care, one of them connected to a ventilator.

On the other hand, the positivity rate stood at 32.36%, as opposed to the 33.03% reported preliminarily this morning. The official figure shared yesterday by Health was 32.69%.

The average number of confirmed cases increased from 2,473 to 2,600, with 201,306 accumulated infections, while the average in probable cases was from 5,753 to 6,156, with 101,793 positives.

In Puerto Rico, 2,769,556 (90%) have at least one dose, suitable persons 5 years of age and older, of which 2,470,674 have completed the series of doses (80.3%). In the age group 5 to 11 years, 105,765 doses have been administered.

In addition, 709,536 people 18 years of age and older have received booster doses of licensed vaccines.