Health reports two new deaths and 416 people hospitalized by COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, two additional deaths from COVID-19, as well as 416 people hospitalized for the disease.

The deaths, of two men aged 32 and 71, occurred on December 31, according to Health. The agency mentioned through a tweet that the deceased were vaccinated and had several pre-existing conditions.

With these new deaths, the accumulated total in this line rises to 3,310 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19, reported on January 2 by the Department of Health. (Capture)

On the other hand, Health detailed that the 416 patients who are confined by the virus are divided into 331 adults and 85 pediatric cases. Yesterday, saturday, this figure amounted to 456.

Among adults there are 52 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 25 are connected to an artificial respirator. Two pediatric patients are in intensive care, and one of them is connected to a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stood at 32.69% in the midday update on the BioPortal Data. The number varies slightly from the one reported yesterday, 32.43%.

The positivity rate has not decreased since December 13, 2021, which was at 3.02%.

The average number of cases confirmed by molecular testing (PCR) increased from 1,361 to 2,473, with 199,965 accumulated infections. Meanwhile, the average number of probable cases per antigen test also increased from 3,727 to 5,753, with 98,423 positives.

Regarding vaccination, in Puerto Rico 2,769,556 people (90%) have received at least one dose, of which 2,470,674 are fully vaccinated (80.3%). In the age group 5 to 11 years, 105,530 doses have been administered.

To date, 708,386 people 18 years and older have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines, representing 27% of the eligible population. The booster is available six months after completing the two-dose series in the case of Pfizer and Moderna, and two months after receiving the single dose from Johnson & Johnson.