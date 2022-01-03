H&M NY Employee Reports Lice Outbreak In Store

Netroya B, employee of the popular store H & M located in the World Trade Center Oculus from New York, this weekend shared several images of insect-infested clothing that is allegedly sold to customers unprepared.

“I work in H & M in Oculus in World trade center, and today a client discovered lice on a rack of hooded sweatshirts, “he said. Netroya, 28, in a tweet.

The employee went on to suggest that managers Y executives of the store were aware of the parasitic outbreak, but decided not to stop the flow of business.

I work at the H&M in the Oculus at World Trade & today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies. They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked off. pic.twitter.com/eAIlOxfmJu – Choy Choy ?? (@Madesonee_) December 29, 2021

“They will not close the store nor will they notify employees on the problem “, affirmed the young person.” The section was simply blocked “.

A spokesman of the store, replied in Twitter to a user, ensuring that the store was closed.

“We take very seriously the security from our customers Y employees. As a precaution, we closed the store from H & M in Westfield World Trade Center to investigate thoroughly, “said the representative.

We take customer and employee safety extremely seriously. Out of an abundance of caution we closed the store in question in order to investigate fully. – H&M USA (@hmusa) December 30, 2021

In his trending tweet, which has earned over three thousand likes and retweets, Netroya shared three images of the critters: wingless insects that feed on human blood, transmit bacterial diseases, and can cause skin discoloration and severe fever. around the collars and sleeves of hoodies allegedly for sale on display, the New York Post reported.

The young woman quit her job because she “hated her job.” Thank you to everyone concerned about my job loss. my last day is Friday (because I don’t like to be there) follow my page of business on IG @Choyssentials, ”he tweeted.

The comments on the networks did not wait.

“They are adult bed bugs. The store should be closed immediately, “wrote a user on Twitter.

“This is really gross, but it doesn’t look like lice. Head and body lice cannot survive without a host. And these are great. Whatever it is, it has to go, ”said another user.

The employee apologized to the manager of the store, expressing that he never imagined that his tweet would go so far, and that it is a problem of the company, not of the employees.

“I apologized to the manager of my store because I didn’t expect my tweet to go up like this. It bothered me that they treated it as a minor issue and that it wasn’t their fault. It is the company. My coworkers thanked me, ”he wrote.