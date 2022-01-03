Horoscope for today, January 2, 2022, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Sunday, January 2, Mercury, the planet that motivates your mind to be more interested in different topics, changes its sign so that you perceive 2022 with a broad vision.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

During the last weeks, your mind has been creating the new professional goals for the year 2022. Especially, analyzing and organizing your ideas with a lot of discipline and ordering the times so as not to disperse. But, as of today, the planet Mercury changes sign.

With this influence on your horoscope, it is time to broaden your intellectual horizons and learn about other matters. This will help you to look at your daily life in a different way and thus get out of your mental rigidity. On the other hand, the planet mentioned will motivate you to be humanitarian and social and in this way to share your high intellectual level.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the planet Mercury changes sign helping you to plan your work life in a new way and based on the path traveled and your personal value; So try to start the year up-to-date on information and professional knowledge.

Surely, in the next three weeks you will need this to handle yourself brilliantly; Especially if you have to deal with different contracts, agreements or signing important papers. In addition to the above, as your mind will be more agile and adaptable, you will be able to do more social life.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

With the passage from Mercury to the Aquarius sign, during the next two weeks and before its retrogradation begins, you will be able to activate your mind more and elevate your ideas. This will lead you to orient your life in other directions, better channel your intellectual productivity and face daily problems with a new vision.

Try to study new things and become more interested in spiritual contacts and cultural achievements. Review your wrong points of view or those that did not work for you in 2021 and do not hesitate to change them, since this way you will have the ability to focus your mind on discovering your inner world.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Mercury is the planet associated with the mischief of the best traders and negotiators. Today you will move on to the Aquarius sign, staying there directly for the next two weeks so you can expand your more creative side. Also so that you can develop your inventiveness and achieve the best agreements.

But remember that, to achieve this, you must apply one of the qualities of the aforementioned sign, which is to get out of rigid ideas that do not let you see further. In this order of ideas, it is time to put your most original projects into practice by uniting your interests with those of others.

LEO’S HOROSCOPE

Starting today and for the next two weeks, the planet Mercury will be directly in the sign Aquarius and will invite you to give yourself a better understanding so as not to attract unnecessary rivalries or enmities. This way you can focus on finding a way to improve your marital relationships.

This includes the social or those that were spoiled, since it is a good time to reach agreements. Consider expanding your circle of close friends, as you will be promoting the idea of ​​integrating more people leaving aside the personal ego. With this movement, you will be more aware of the desire of others.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Mercury, the planet that represents your ideas, passes today to the sign Aquarius to stay there on its direct path for the next two weeks. With this transit, it was time to pay more attention to what you do and develop your manual and mental qualities.

In addition, you will be communicating better, since, if you understand that the other may also be right at some point, you would fix aspects of your daily life and even work procedures. Seek harmony within and understanding with those around you, so you can put your ideas into practice with their help.

POUND HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury passes to the sign Aquarius, characterized by innovative ideas. For this reason, in the next two weeks that it will still be direct, you will have the facility to say what you think, even if your mind is not perfectly ordered, and to make yourself understood correctly.

In addition, you will perceive and understand everything that is happening around you. You can also adjust your words to your needs and what you want to express because your flexibility will be the best. Keep in mind that it is time to put more mind than heart, since in this way you will find more balance.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

For the next two weeks, the planet Mercury on its direct path will be passing through the sign Aquarius. This influence can cause you anxieties that you should resolve by seeking the advice of family members, so also take advantage of this to clarify all the situations that you have pending with them.

Also, better organize the environment by controlling your emotional part. If any problem arises, remember to apply the Aquarian qualities that are openness to change and accept the most open relationships. It also favors you to make your own homemade garlic amulet to absorb bad energy.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

With the sign change that Mercury makes today to Aquarius, it is a good time to calm down and optimize your mind. This will make it easier for you not to fight with someone for the next two weeks and to direct your concerns on the best side; particularly, reflecting on everything you say and looking for an effective way to communicate with others.

In addition, with the movement of the planet mentioned, you will notice that your mind will have the ability to make excellent connections of ideas and knowledge with each other. It is the best time to sign important contracts, give exams and reach the best negotiations.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Mercury, planet associated with negotiations, leave your sign today and move on to Aquarius. With this movement in the horoscope and for the next two weeks that it will be direct, the area of ​​the economy of your life will be activated and will make you invest time and mind in reviewing your financial part, your business life and business in general.

Plan your tasks as best you can, develop more and better your administrative work capacity, since your mind will be fast and this will help you find the best arguments to request a promotion. When you do, remember to wear the lucky charm for 2022.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

During the last three weeks, Mercury, the planet that represents your thoughts, has kept you reserved and without so much social life. Today it will pass to your sign giving you vivacity of spirit, it will also help you to understand yourself and study yourself more. Also to communicate better with yourself by calming down fatigue and anxiety.

For the next two weeks that the aforementioned influence is maintained, work your memory more and rekindle your mentality, your creativity and your fertility of intellectual abilities. For this, delve deeper into what most catches your attention and do not waste energy on other topics.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Mercury, the planet that motivates you to communicate and relate to those around you, today will enter the sector of your most reserved horoscope. It will be a good time to dedicate yourself to mental cleaning and to get out of dualities.

As this influence lasts for two weeks, you should be realistic, control your imagination, communicate better with yourself and not get caught up in mental wanderings. I recommend that you be careful not to misrepresent the information that comes to you and not disclose it if you know that it is confidential, because you could win several enemies if you do so and you would only be harmed.

