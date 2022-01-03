How does Ómicron affect vaccinated people? This is what a NYC emergency doctor says – Telemundo New York (47)

More scientific evidence suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less severe than the delta variant, but according to a prominent New York City emergency room physician it all depends on the type of vaccine the person received.

Ómicron is spiraling out of control in the city, with the daily moving average up 79% over the averages for the previous four weeks and hospitalizations up 64% by the same parameters. Nearly one in three tests performed in the city are positive, while severe cases are doubling, and lately in children.

In that context, the city’s emergency rooms are experiencing a large increase in patients: asymptomatic search tests, symptomatic who do not know where to go, and those who are in the emergency room for other reasons who end up having COVID -19.

Craig Spencer, a Manhattan ER physician affiliated with Columbia University who became a Twitter superstar in the early days of the pandemic for his ongoing comments about the battle against the virus, recently shared a detailed breakdown of the cases. of Ómicron that he and his colleagues have found.

Omicron Symptoms by Vaccine Type

“All the COVID-19 patients I have seen who have received a third ‘booster’ dose have had mild symptoms. By mild I mean mostly a sore throat. A lot of sore throat. Also some fatigue, maybe some muscle pain. No shortness of breath or shortness of breath. All a bit uncomfortable, but okay, “Spencer wrote.

From there it goes downhill, albeit slowly.

“Most of the patients I have seen who had 2 doses of Pfizer / Moderna still had ‘mild’ symptoms, but more than those who had received a third dose. More fatigued. More fever. More coughing. A little more dejected overall. But not shortness of breath or shortness of breath. Mostly fine, “he said.

For those who only received a single dose of the J&J vaccine and never received a booster, the situation is not so good.

“Most of the patients I’ve seen who took a dose of J&J and had COVID-19 were the worst off. They felt horrible. Fever for a few days (or longer). Weak, tired. Some shortness of breath and Cough. But none needing hospitalization. Not one needing oxygen. Not life-threatening, “he tweeted.

And then there are the unvaccinated, who by all data are being hospitalized at a rate 15 times or more than the vaccinated.

Hospitalizations are increasing as Omicron cases reach record highs in NYC and all across the country.

“And almost all of the patients I dealt with who needed to be admitted for COVID-19 weren’t vaccinated. All had severe shortness of breath. All who had a drop in oxygen when they walked. All who needed oxygen to breathe with regularity”, He said.

Spencer’s recommendations were straightforward: Get vaccinated if you haven’t, get a second dose of something else if you’ve had a J&J shot, and if you qualify, get the booster dose.

“So no matter your political affiliation or your thoughts on masks, or where you live in this country, as an ER doctor, I would trust your life if you came to my ER at 3:00 AM, I promise you I would rather face the Omicron wave that is coming vaccinated “, Spencer concluded.