How does the Cruz Azul line-up with its reinforcements look like?

The cement squad has many new features in its squad, that is why we present to you the eleven that it could present after the arrival of five reinforcements

Blue Cross has begun a restructuring in its workforce and has been in charge of moving the winter market in the MX League, so there will be new faces in Juan Reynoso’s painting. ESPN Digital presents an ideal eleven of the Machine with the reinforcements that so far it has added for the Clausura 2022.

The cement squad has many new features in its squad, that is why we present you the eleven that it could present after the arrival of five reinforcements. ESPN

GOALKEEPER

Jesus Crown

Despite the fact that Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño have responded in the opportunities they have had in the goal of La Machine, the celestial bow belongs to Corona, who also remains the captain of Blue Cross.

DEFENSES

Juan Escobar

The Paraguayan, who can also play as a central defender, will be the owner of the right back during Clausura 2022, a position in which Juan Reynoso has also occupied Joaquín Martínez or Ignacio Rivero.

2 Related

Pablo Aguilar

He is the leader of the defense and has assured his place in the rear during the Clausura 2022. The Guaraní has ​​six more months of contract with La Maquina, so the celestial players are still waiting to close a center in the market.

Julio Cesar Domínguez

The ‘Cata’ Domínguez remains one of the important gears of La Machine. But nevertheless, Blue Cross He is in search of a central defender, with whom the cement squad is expected to fight for ownership.

Alejandro mayorga

It is one of the reinforcements of Blue Cross for the Clausura 2022. Although MayorgHe arrived on loan, it seems that he will take ownership on the left side before the departure of Jaiber Jiménez and the injuries that sidelined Adrián Aldrete in the last semester of 2021.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

MIDFIELDERS

Erik Lira

The youth squad from Pumas will be one of the new faces to renew the midfield of Blue Cross. Lira works as containment, an area in which Juan Reynoso usually occupies Rafael Baca.

Carlos Rodriguez

‘Charly’ arrives as part of the barter that Blue Cross did with Monterrey. Rodríguez would come to occupy the place of Luis Romo in the eleven of Juan Reynoso, so he would play as a right-hand midfielder.

Pol Fernandez

The Argentine midfielder each tournament becomes more established in the starting squad and, if a sale is not made, it is an insurance in the starting 11 of Juan Reynoso, due to his knowledge of the style of the Peruvian premiere.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

FRONT

Uriel antuna

Although there are doubts about what he can contribute, Antuna is forced to seize the right wing, an area in which La Maquina seeks speed and imbalance, something that characterizes Uriel, but has not been able to be constant.

Santiago Gimenez

Before the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, the responsibility for the goals will fall on ‘Chaquito’, a role that Giménez already took during the Apertura 2021, a contest in which the ‘Cabecita’ only scored three goals.

Christian Tabó

A footballer in whom Juan Reynoso has a lot of confidence since he already directed him in his time in Puebla. Tabó’s main position is that of winger on the right, but with the arrival of Uriel Antuna he could be placed on the left wing, an area in which he has also played.