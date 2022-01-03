How much money did Antonio Brown lose by leaving the Buccaneers?

The wide receiver will not be able to collect multiple incentives that he was about to reach this season

The history of the wide receiver Antonio Brown with the Tampa bay buccaneers came to an end, but at what cost?

The decision of Brown from abandon his team in the middle of the game against the New York Jets, including shedding his uniform and walking off the court bare-chested will cost the wide receiver a chance to win. 1 million dollars.

Antonio Brown did not meet the objectives, which were within his reach, to collect bonuses for 1 million dollars. AP Photo

Brown had the possibility to charge three contractual incentives if he met his goals before the end of the regular season.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown I was programmed to win three incentives for $ 333,333 each for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Brown needed to reach 50 receptions, 800 yards and seven touchdowns, however, after his abrupt departure of the Buccaneers, finished with 42 receptions for 545 yards and five touchdowns (one of them on the ground).

That is to say, Brown He was eight receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns away from winning $ 1 million with a half game against the Jets and the Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers ahead and with multiple casualties at wide receiver, including Chris Godwin with a knee injury.

In their previous duel against the Panthers, in a 32-6 victory for the Buccaneers in Week 16, Brown he had 10 receptions and 101 yards.

2 Related

Last season, Brown earned a $ 250,000 incentive in the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons after catching three passes from Tom Brady in the game’s final series.

In addition to your incentives, Brown He also lost about $ 320,000 after his three-game suspension for falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Brown was left without the possibility of collecting the incentives after the head coach of the BuccaneersBruce Arians confirmed late in the game against the Jets that the catcher “It is no more a Buc“.

Information from Adam Schefter was used in the writing of this note.