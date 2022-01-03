How much money will Cruz Azul pay Rayados for the signing of Charly Rodríguez?

The signing of Carlos Rodríguez by Cruz Azul for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament is almost a fact. The national team has already closed the agreement and will leave Rayados de Monterrey to sign a four-season contract with the Cement Machine. You will not be the only player involved in the transfer.

The team led by Juan Reynoso will have to definitively cede Luis Romo to the royal cast. The talented midfielder accepted the exchange for northern lands because his aspiration is to go to Europe, and he believes that there he will have greater possibilities. But the high celestial commands will have to pay a little more for their pass to sign Charly.

Total It will be an additional 2.3 million dollars that Cruz Azul will disburse to obtain Rodríguez’s services. Rayados, for his part, stays with one of the players with the most projection in the country for four years and without having to pay for his pass; the idea is to recover some money once they sell it to the Old Continent.

Charly will arrive in Mexico City in the afternoon, while Romo has already arrived in Monterrey to proceed with the medical tests and the signing of the contract.. There is still no confirmation on the day on which the Machine will confirm the signing of the Monterrey midfielder.

What’s next for Cruz Azul? The arrivals of Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Charly Rodríguez and Erik Lira must still be made official. It is not yet known if the players will be available to play Day 1 of the 2022 Clausura tournament, on Saturday 8 against Xolos de Tijuana from 9:00 p.m.