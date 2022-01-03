how to apply – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Monday marks the first day New York will accept applications for the Homeowners Assistance Fund, the first program of its kind in the nation to help homeowners facing financial hardship making homeowner payments. mortgage due to the economic consequences of the ongoing pandemic.

The launch comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. More than 9,000 New Yorkers are now hospitalized with COVID-19, Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday, surpassing the levels of the January 2021 spike and reaching levels not seen since May 2020.

Here is more information about the program and if you are eligible to complete an application.

What is the New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund?

The $ 539 million New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund (NYS HAF) is a federally funded program dedicated to helping homeowners who are in need risk of default, foreclosure or displacement as a result of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the state anticipates that it will receive many more applications than the program can fund. Because of this, applications will be reviewed in the order they were received.

The program notes that submitting an application does not guarantee that the applicant will receive financial assistance.

How will the New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund help eligible New Yorkers?

The program will provide eligible New Yorkers with a variety of financial support, including:

Financial support to address late payments on affordable housing;

Access to a call center and case managers who can help you find out about any mortgage relief you may be entitled to and how it will affect your future housing payments;

And referrals to professional housing counselors or legal service providers who are experts in this field.

Who is eligible?

All New York homeowners facing financial difficulties making home payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply.

Homeowners who can apply are those who meet:

Delays or forbearance on your mortgage

Default on a reverse mortgage

Arrears on your property tax bills, water, electricity, etc.

Arrears in monthly maintenance fees for your cooperative or condominium

Arrears on your personal loans, retail installment contracts, or other types of home purchase and / or lot rental loans.

Documents you may need to upload when applying

You may be required to present certain documents when applying for financial assistance. These documents include:

Proof of ownership / type of ownership : This may include the following: Grant Title / Deed; Land contract; Property tax bill; Mortgage status; Homeowners Insurance Policy; Cooperative lease (owner lease); HOA or Co-op statement; and / or inheritance documentation or will

: This may include the following: Grant Title / Deed; Land contract; Property tax bill; Mortgage status; Homeowners Insurance Policy; Cooperative lease (owner lease); HOA or Co-op statement; and / or inheritance documentation or will Proof of identity , like a passport; Social security card; Other government issued photo identification; Military ID; Certificate of naturalization; o Legal permanent residence card

, like a passport; Social security card; Other government issued photo identification; Military ID; Certificate of naturalization; o Legal permanent residence card Income documentation : If applicable, you may be required to provide proof that you or a permanent member of your household receives income-based benefits, including SNAP, HEAP, Public Assistance, or Section 8. If this does not apply to your In this case, you may be asked to provide tax returns for all adult members of your household who do taxes, or you may be asked to upload all income documents for all adult members of your household, which may include: W2 , or a most recent paycheck or pay stub, or a letter from an employer stating the pay and hours for all adult household members; and / or IRS Form 1099 for adult household members; and / or declaration of pension or annuity benefits for all adult household members; and / or written rental or lease receipts for all rental units.

: If applicable, you may be required to provide proof that you or a permanent member of your household receives income-based benefits, including SNAP, HEAP, Public Assistance, or Section 8. If this does not apply to your In this case, you may be asked to provide tax returns for all adult members of your household who do taxes, or you may be asked to upload all income documents for all adult members of your household, which may include: W2 , or a most recent paycheck or pay stub, or a letter from an employer stating the pay and hours for all adult household members; and / or IRS Form 1099 for adult household members; and / or declaration of pension or annuity benefits for all adult household members; and / or written rental or lease receipts for all rental units. Proof of delinquency: All applicants must provide proof that they are currently behind on their monthly housing payments.

For more information:

For more information on the program or to get started on your application, visit https://www.nyhomeownerfund.org/