How to Get Your Business Higher on Google

Positioning a business on Google is a work of alchemy, but it always pays off if you do this.

Having a business always means having an internet presence. Whether it is a physical or on-line, the importance of appearing in good positions goes beyond having set up a website. It is probably the most obvious mistake, having invested time in getting a hole in the network, but not having taken care of its maintenance and updates. How to stand out with your business on Google? Is it possible to raise positions? Yes, but you must try hard, in addition to liking the search engine by making your website attractive to him.

Much more than having a website

It is obvious that in these times the presence on the internet is mandatory even if your business or service seems that it does not require it. The reason is simple, our society has reached high levels of digitization. We go continuously with the phone in hand and spend many hours behind the screen. We asked Google about everything, also Alexa and Siri. The yellow pages of a few years ago are now different and have Google by name.

Who does not appear in the network does not exist for an important sector of the population, and this is increasing each time. Those who do not use the internet are less and less and the new generations are digital natives. That is, yes or yes you have to make this effort to be. But the work does not end here, rather the important thing is to appear well above. Why? Very simple, it is difficult for someone, looking for a product or service, to call more than the third or fourth page of results.

I have a website and I’m not up there, why?

It may, in 99% of cases, be due to poor analysis work. Yes, other businesses strive to be there and spend time and money to rank high. It is not enough to have made the web, but they periodically look for the keywords and combinations of it that work. What was going strong when you designed the web may no longer be worth it. Think of it as buying a car, you have to maintain it so that it works and does not leave you stranded.

Keywords, a permanent effort

Yes, the keywords or keywords are those that refine user searches for your website. It is always difficult to get them right, since there are different factors that make it possible for us to hit the nail on the head or not. But that does not mean that you have to work on them. You have interesting options to analyze them, such as Google Trends or Ubersuggest, both free.

Also think about how do you search on the internet and apply it to your business. Every time we use longer strings of words, longtails and with them you can play to see what works with your website. Very generic words are not going to rank, so Look for combinations of KW. These tools will also give you very valuable guidance on the words used by the best positioned websites. Why not take advantage of them? Much better you use best cheap paintings store in Avilés that only Avilés paintings.

Have your website ready

Yes, it may not work as desired now and not allow users to have a good experience. For example, do you have design responsive? We can translate this term as “adaptive”. Practically the 90% of web traffic comes from mobile devices. It may be that when your website was designed it was only available to computers, and that whoever enters it from their mobile will find a neglected website that is not friendly for navigation- You know, be responsive, my friend.

Nothing worse for a business website that is static. If you do not have a blog, you must include it. It is what gives life to your business, since blogs are permanent reasons for visits. To do this, the work of the “real” content creator is basic.

Original, well-written texts with attractive images that have the capacity to engage. This will help your website generate more traffic and, therefore, Google will like it. Your blog should be updated as often as possible and, above all, regularly. Finding good content creators, if you can’t do it yourself, it also takes time. Those who do it well do not throw their prices, but the effort always pays off.

Your business also has to appear in another of the recurring places of consultation, Google Maps. Believe it or not, the users They use this tool a lot to search a website for services or products. Especially when they are in a place they do not know. You know, a good restaurant near your hotel. There is no other option but to link your website to Google Maps. Think about the benefits it is going to provide you.

Social networks, more than essential

If you are not on social networks, you simply are not. And the more the merrier, although it is not about being there. But in those where you have a presence, do so by keeping the content updated. Think of the huge niche you have there. There are users who spend practically all of their time on the Internet on social networks. It is a business opportunity that you cannot miss.. Also think about which ones you are going to be in and this has a lot to do with the profile of your business. For example, if your website is about a nursing home, TikTok may not be the most suitable network for that niche, but Facebook is. You have to know what the profile of our target audience is on social networks. You probably have a good free social media consultant at home. Ask your teenagers what networks they are on.

It is not enough to do, the key is to maintain

To recap, getting Google to position our website well always involves making a significant effort in maintenance. Not only for the purposes of keywords, but for the engine of your page itself. Consider how you have it and how you would like it to be. Positioning a business well in Google requires skill, work and attention on your part. Remember that if you sink and each time you appear further back, the chances of losing customers multiply. Who is going to get to page 7 to find you? There you have the answer.

