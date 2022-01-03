Hundreds return to the US and other countries after the Christmas holiday

After concluding the Christmas holidays, Dominicans and foreigners began to travel to the United States and other nations, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections around the world and the restrictions that other states have adopted to prevent the spread of the variant of the coronavirus omicron.

From the early hours of the morning, a considerable flow of travelers was observed lining up to pre-check their documents and luggage in front of the airline counters on the second level of the airport terminal.

According to preliminary data offered by airport authorities, for this Sunday more than fifty round-trip flight operations had been scheduled from the Las Américas terminal, José Francisco Peña Gómez, to different destinations.

However, the most significant volume of operations at that airport is to cities in the United States, where thousands of creoles from the diaspora are based, who return to return to their daily work after spending the Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities. together with their relatives in the country.

Measures

Among the measures that continue to be applied to prevent coronavirus infections is the presentation of the vaccination card or certificate with two or more doses for those who are going to the United States.

The travelers made their lines in order in front of the counters of the airlines that operate the route to North American territory, carrying their vaccination card in hand or in its digital version and a test that confirms not being infected with covid; otherwise you are not allowed in to board the flight.

Likewise, according to information provided by airline employees, 95% of passengers come with their test already performed from the various clinical laboratories authorized to perform them by the Ministry of Public Health.

Already at the counter to process their boarding, travelers give their passport, vaccination card and anticovid-19 test to airline personnel, who verify their authenticity.

Passengers also have to comply with other requirements such as carrying a negative PCR test carried out 48 hours in advance, the correct use of face masks in all parts of the airport, maintaining a prudent physical distance and sanitizing their hands with alcoholic gel.

Similarly, only one relative is being allowed to accompany and dismiss those who return to their place of origin and this person must also present their vaccination card, in addition to going through the health controls established in the areas of access to the facilities of the airport terminal.

Thermal cameras have been placed at each point of entry that measure body temperature and issue a warning when the passenger or their companion has the mask positioned incorrectly.

Passengers do not appear with reservation

There have been cases of passengers who are not on the list in the automated system of airlines with a reservation to leave, for which they have had to postpone their trip to other dates or be placed on the waiting list.

The situation has in some cases provoked discussions between airline employees and users who argue that they had made their reservation in advance to return to their destination.

In these cases and in order to prevent any type of incident among some passengers bothered by the situation, the presence of police and private security agents has increased.

Visits

It is estimated that about 400 thousand national and foreign passengers traveled to the Dominican Republic during the Christmas period, mainly from New York, Spain, Italy, Venezuela, Cuba, Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts.

Also from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Panama, Havana, Cuba, Curaçao, San Martin, Aruba Jamaica Paris, France, Holland, Bogotá, Colombia, Caracas, Venezuela and other destinations.