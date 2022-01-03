I was not wrong with Cruz Azul: Charly Rodríguez is already in CDMX

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 02.01.2022 23:49:20





Around 9:30 p.m. this Sunday Carlos Rodriguez landed on the Mexico City, to report and be at the command of your new coach Juan Reynoso and put on the Cruz Azul shirt, the team that he will defend from the 2022 Clausura Tournament that begins next Thursday, January 6.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins the signings that the Machine has made for this tournament, among which Uriel Antuna and Alejandro mayorga, which arrive from the Chivas, equipment that received in exchange Louse Alvarado.

“Historically it is a very important team, recently champions came out and I am very excited to be here. It was difficult (to make the decision), because of the time it took, because of the family, but I knew that coming to Cruz Azul is a good opportunity for my future “, said on arrival the midfielder who will perform medical examinations tomorrow.

“They showed great confidence From the beginning, I felt very wrapped up and I was not wrong in coming here. “

Rodriguez, born in Monterrey, was formed in the basic forces of the Monterrey team with which he debuted on September 28, 2016. He had a step through the Toledo of Spanish football and in 2018 he returned to the Sultana del Norte where he achieved his consolidation, to the extent that the calls for the Mexican team.

He was part of the national team that hung the bronze medal in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.