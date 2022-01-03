I will answer 100: Luis Romo

Monterrey Mexico.- The player Luis Romo “made official” his pass to the Rayados by ensuring that as the team that bet on him, he will respond on the field.

Coming from Querétaro and accompanied by his family, the former Cruz Azul player said he was very happy to arrive at Monterrey.

“It is always exciting to arrive at an institution like Monterrey and we are going to do the best we can,” said Romo, who arrived around 10:30 pm.

“It is the team that bet on me and I will answer one hundred percent.”

Romo, 26, will do rigorous medical and physical tests this Sunday so that he can then stamp his signature and make his move to Rayados.

It is expected that if the times are given this Sunday he will train with the team in El Barrial.

The Sinaloan player comes to Rayados in a transaction by Carlos Rodríguez, for whom the Sky Machine would have included in addition to Romo an extra payment of 2.5 million dollars.

It is expected that soon they can also announce the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro, who would arrive in the city on Monday.

“(I’m) very happy, but there will be a chance to talk more calmly,” said Romo while being approached by the press.

“So far it may be the best (challenge of his career), we are going to give it.”

The midfielder added that his dream continues to be to play in Europe.

“It has always been and always will be,” the national team briefly said.