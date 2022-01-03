“I’m not kidding, the end of the world begins in the year 2022”: Mhoni Vidente’s shocking predictions for the new year

The Cuban seer listed a series of events that have caused concern about what is to come for humanity.

The year 2022 is just beginning and a bleak future is already predicted. At least that’s what Mhoni Seer revealed when she released her New Years predictions.

Through a video broadcast on YouTube, the Cuban seer listed a series of events that have caused concern about what is to come for humanity.

From social and political problems to natural disasters, the events that will happen will unleash real chaos.

Unmissable: They filter video of the last mansion where Ghislaine Maxwell lived before being convicted of sexual crimes

Regarding the coronavirus, the Cuban predicted a fourth wave of the deadly virus, which will be more lethal than the previous ones. In contrast to those statements, Mhoni said that the priest will finally be found and it will be something that will not only lessen its effects, but will be completely eradicated.

The good news almost went unnoticed since immediately afterwards he predicted several natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic explosions and even the fall of a meteorite in the middle of the ocean. In his words, all this would mark the beginning of the end of everything.

Finally Mhoni said that it will be in 2031 when the Apocalypse arrives, which is why he called on humanity to take better care of itself as well as the planet. “We have to take care of ourselves and take care of the planet that is in danger, humanity is in danger. I’m not kidding the end of the world begins in the year 2022, that end that many people in the Bible were waiting for ”, he emphasized.

It may interest you: Leo Messi tests positive for covid and PSG told him that “when he tests negative, he can return to France”

Previous days, the fortune teller also made her inevitable predictions for celebrities. Here we share what he said about the Fernández family, Justin Bieber, Luis Miguel among others.