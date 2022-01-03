IMSS strengthened its response capacity and exceeded goals in service recovery

138 million 276 thousand 400 actions were granted between consultations, surgeries and detections of chronic-degenerative diseases, in addition to 1,800 transplants.

With 14 National Conferences and various Monothematic Conferences, the Institute optimized its human resources and infrastructure to accelerate recovery.

Faced with the greatest challenge in its history, which is to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) exceeded in 2021 the recovery goals for deferred medical services due to the health emergency thanks to its staff and organization, which allowed it to achieve 24.4 million more visits than in 2021.

Compared with 2020, this year Family Medicine consultations increased by 12 million 315 thousand 476; 3 million 654 thousand 705 specialty consultations, one million 835 thousand 119 emergency consultations, 181 thousand 005 surgeries and 560 thousand 063 hospital discharges.

During this year there were also 2 million 074 thousand 882 detections of diabetes mellitus, one million 526 thousand 320 of arterial hypertension, one million 177 thousand 021 of breast cancer by clinical examination and 412 thousand 535 more by mammography; as well as 743,127 more cervical cancer than in 2020.

Social Security was the institution that planned the Ordinary Services Recovery Strategy that allowed optimizing the infrastructure in all shifts and reinforcing with 14 National Days and various Monothematic Days the consultations in Family Medicine, Specialties, surgeries and studies for the detection of diabetes , hypertension, breast and cervico-uterine cancer.

With the leadership of the CEO of the IMSS, Master Zoé Robledo, the directive and operational staff of the Representative Offices of the Institute in the states, High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and the Directorate of Medical Benefits, Social Security did not stop in its operation, the Institution moved and it is a national example, this will be a strategy of normality in the future and it is here to stay.

In the advance of the recovery of services, as of December 25, there had been 13.6 million Consultations of Specialty, 78.7 million of Family Medicine, 2 million 488 thousand 126 of dental type, in addition to one million 33 thousand 086 surgeries and 2 million 117 1,417 hospital discharges.

More than 1,800 transplants were also performed, mainly of the kidney, cornea and heart, with biosafety protocols to avoid contagion of COVID-19.

In actions for the prevention of the main chronic diseases, the timely detection of breast cancer was promoted by carrying out 1,075,319 mammograms and 4,262,959 examinations; 2 million 149 thousand 799 of cervical cancer; 5.9 million from diabetes and 14.6 million from high blood pressure.

These actions were carried out throughout the year in the 35 Social Security Representations in the states and 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) thanks to the leadership of the general direction of the Institute, the Directorate of Medical Benefits, management personnel, Operational and State Representations.

After the decline of the second wave of the pandemic, consultations, surgeries and detections with a greater delay were identified due to the hospital reconversion for the care of patients with respiratory infections, for which the Ordinary Services Recovery Strategy was implemented from the 1st April 2021.

From April to August, a monthly National Day was scheduled and from September to December, two were implemented, in order to streamline care and take advantage of infrastructure and human resources.

Each Representation of the Institute in the states and UMAE identified their main recovery needs, and through the Monothematic Days they provided care in specialties with greater deferral, among them: Ophthalmological Surgery, General Surgery, Traumatology, Internal Medicine and Cardiology consultations, among others.

As a result of the Conference, with a cut-off to December 19, two million 837 thousand 324 visits were carried out in Specialty Consultations and Family Medicine, surgeries and detections of breast cancer (exploration and mammography), cervico-uterine cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

Along with the recovery of medical services, the care of patients with COVID-19 and the services provided on a typical day were continued: 404,118 consultations, of which 303,469 were Family Medicine, 54,000 335 for Specialties, 9,938 dental services and 36,916 Emergency services.

During 2021 in the hospital network of the IMSS An average of 832 deliveries were attended, 2,852 surgeries, 710,350 clinical analyzes, 50,768 X-ray diagnostic studies, 11,338 Ecosonography, 6,668 Tomography, 237 Cardiopulmonary Physiology and 901 Magnetic Resonance; as well as 15,401 sessions of Inhalotherapy, 1,844 of Radiotherapy, 7,529 of Hemodialysis, 21,215 of Physical Medicine and 1,148 of Nuclear Medicine, among others.