in March and already has assemblers

We could already have a certain date of release for Intel DG2, consisting of March and under the Arc A range. They will surely be presented at CES 2022, while there are several assemblers closing validation agreements to manufacture these Intel graphics cards.

We are talking about the Intel DG2 Alchemist, some discrete gaming graphics cards that will be the starter of the first graphics cards of the house. Yes, there was quite a failed GPU attempt in the past, but Intel has put a lot of effort with the Xe architecture. The news is that we know certain brand names of custom graphics cards that come to the fore.

11 Brands to Accompany Intel DG2 Launch in March

The source points out that the definitive release of DG2 It will be given in March, but the news focuses on which manufacturers are going to supply models. Currently, it has closed to ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI and Gunnir (brand of professional GPUs), but they assure that they have quite a few requests from other brands on the table.

So, the manufacturers of custom graphics cards that have received authorization Intel to produce these DG2s are: Lanji, Colorful, Maxsun, Zotac, GALAXY, Soyo, Gengsheng and ASL. We do not see EVGA, Pallit, Inno3D, XFX, ASRock, KFA2, PNY or others that are recognized within the sector, will they have focused only on one GPU brand?

You will have seen that there are quite a few brands that are not sold in Europe, being totally Chinese. What the brand does affirm is that all of them will be At least 11 brands, and there may be more, and they already have the DG2 GPU for development and testing.

Here’s something I can’t quite understand:

Intel’s first GPUs are known to be dGPUs.

At the end of the news he assures that Intel DG2 is expected to have the level of a RTX 3070 Ti , depending on the game or drivers.

, depending on the game or drivers. AMD is not mentioned at no point, nor is it intended to fight the RX 6000.

at no point, nor is it intended to fight the RX 6000. We know that they would compete with the 3050 in laptops, so we are talking about very distant ranges.

I consider Intel to be very optimistic, if true that the first model they are going to launch would compete with a high-end GPU. AMD started with its RX 5700 gaining ground and it did not go badly; Had it not been for the stock, the RX 6000 would have been much more important.

Intel knows how an iGPU works, but dGPUs are quite a different thing, being an industry dominated by NVIDIA for over 10 years. Make no doubt that we will have them here, we will make reviews and comparisons.

