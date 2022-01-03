Instagram changes completely, so you can customize what you want to see on the social network

FILE PHOTO. Illustration image of silhouettes of social media users next to the Instagram logo. (photo: Dado Ruvic)

It seems that Instagram The new year has started with the aim of giving you more control over what you see at the start. After announcing the arrival of the function at the beginning of December last year, the social network of Goal began testing the return to chronological order with a new feature where you can select the type of content you want to view.

On some accounts, this feature has started to appear, but not in a generalized way. To give you an idea, many people have shown via Twitter their surprise that, by entering their respective accounts from their devices, they have been able to appreciate this new function.

The funny thing is that the new Instagram tool is only available in ios and when the same account is accessed in Android, no this. So these are just the first steps to test the feature before implementing it.

Even so, and although there is still time before this feature reaches everywhere, it is already helping to see how the transformation of Instagram is happening in a remarkable way and for the better.

Feed selector for Instagram

Instagram is testing a feature that lets you choose between three types of feeds. You will open it by clicking on the Instagram icon at the top left in case your account is lucky enough to be part of the test group.

When you touch it, you will find that you can choose between Home, Following and Favorites.

The feed of the page Beginning is the same as always: you will see stories, reels and posts from the people you follow, plus more content suggested by the Instagram algorithm.

New feed for Instagram with options. (photo: cuba.eseuro)

If you select Following , you will only see posts from people you follow. There will be no more posts or stories at the top here. Of course, the content still does not appear in strict chronological order.

And then there’s the feed from Favorites , where you will only see the content of the accounts you have marked with this category.

To do this, in the feed selection menu you will also have the option to Manage Favorites, in which you can select the accounts that you want to be considered as such.

You can select which accounts you want to see in the Favorites section on Instagram. (photo: apptuts.com)

But as mentioned from the beginning, this option is only accessible for some accounts and only on certain operating systems, being iOS the most common. As usual, this feature will take a few days or weeks to arrive, And there may still be changes to this testing process as Instagram improves the feature.

The thing to remember is that Instagram has promised the arrival of the feature to choose the type of content you want to see and has said that it will be available throughout 2022. So these tests that they are doing on unique accounts seem to suggest that they will be coming relatively soon.

Two tricks to improve the quality of your photos on Instagram

Sometimes the overall quality of the image you want to upload leaves a lot to be desired. Therefore, we will show you 2 tips to improve the result of your photos to upload to Instagram:

Use your iPhone’s camera

The last of the tips to improve the quality of photos on Instagram is very simple but also a very common mistake.

It seems so simple and irrelevant that many people just let it slide without realizing it. and publish photos that they take from the application itself, in stories or from the camera Of the same.

What you need to do to avoid this loss of quality is use your native camera telephone. After taking the photo, it is precisely here where you will need to edit to then publish in a much higher quality on your profile.

IPhone camera. (photo: Latino Observer)

Don’t crop the image on Instagram

Most likely, it has happened to you many times that when you want to upload a photo to your profile, the application has cropped it significantly.

In fact, the size that Instagram allows an image that is 600 x 400 px as a horizontal image and 600 x 749 px as a vertical image.

When a photo is large, Instagram will automatically crop the photo, which also reduces the quality significantly.

What you need to do to keep the quality of your photos on Instagram intact is to crop your image with the measurements that we showed you above. You can use some Photopea as well as some of these options:

– InShot

– Instasize

– MOLDIV

– Photo Editor

– PicsArt

– Unfold

Crop images on Instagram. (photo: TreceBits)

