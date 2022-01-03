Related news

Battle Royale games are going through a great time, and Fortnite has been one of the most popular titles in recent years. Although it is not in Google Play, you can download Fortnite on your Android mobile or tablet to play and continue your progress on the console or on the computer, and the process is really simple.

Download Fortnite on Android: install it on your mobile or tablet

Downloading Fortnite on your Android mobile or tablet is something unfeasible from Google Play, at least right now, so you have to go to the Epic Games store to do so, who is also the developer of the game. Therefore, the first thing to do is go to the official Epic Games website and download the installer in APK format. These are the steps you have to follow.

Access the Epic Games website and download the installer.

Login to your account.

Click on Fortnite, and click Get.

Then, you must open the application and enter your Epic Games account. If you don’t have it, you can create it in no time. As you open the application and log in that the available games will appear on the screen, from where you can download Fortnite on your Android mobile or tablet to play from wherever you want.

Download Fortnite

The Free Android

When you open it for the first time, it will ask you if you have a profile in the game to access it and restore your data in your current session. If so, is it the most recommended, since in this way you will access all the items that you have on your computer or PC, in addition to being able to complete the challenges that you have pending in each season.

Now that you know how to download Fortnite on your Android mobile or tablet, all you have to do is open the game to continue facing hundreds of players in your Battle Royale games.

Can you use a controller in Fortnite for Android?

At first Epic Games did not enable the option that allowed you to play with a controller. However, now you can play Fortnite for Android with your controller.

It is not necessary that this command be of any specific brand, but simply must be compatible with Android. If you link your Xbox or PlayStation controller with your device via bluetooth you can play comfortably. If not, you can use a specialized controller for Android like the Razer Kishi.

To configure the gameplay and the controls with the controller you must go to the settings section within the game itself.

