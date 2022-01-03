Is the end of the world near? Mhoni Vidente launches a strong prediction for 2022

The Cuban assured that this year will be more chaotic than the previous one.

January 02, 2022 · 16:21 hs

After almost two years of a pandemic, we thought that 2022 could be a much calmer year and our expectations have been quite high. However, a new prediction by Mhoni Vidente ensures that reality will be very far from that.

The Cuban launched a strong prediction about what 2022 will be like, where she revealed that this new year we will see coups, diseases and natural disasters.

The end of the world will begin in 2022, according to Mhoni Vidente

Through a video shared on his YouTube account, Mhoni Vidente revealed that in 2022 the end of the world will begin because a fourth wave of Covid-19 is approaching, the deadliest yet.

We must take care of ourselves and take care of the planet that is in danger, humanity is in danger. I’m not kidding that the end of the world begins in the year 2022, that end that many people were waiting for in the Bible, ”said the Cuban.

Among your predictions natural disasters are encountered such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic explosions and even the fall of a meteorite, which would mark the beginning of the end of the world.

Fortunately, he also released good news, as he announced that this year a medically that will completely eradicate Covid-19.