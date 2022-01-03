Israel announces fourth-dose vaccination for those over 60

The Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Benet, announced today at a press conference the start of a vaccination campaign against covid with a fourth dose in people over 60 years of age and health workers.

The country approved this weekend this second booster injection for immunosuppressed and elderly people in geriatric residences and hospitals and today authorized its extension to a larger sector of the population.

Israel advanced in December a massive vaccination campaign with the fourth dose and immediately suspended it due to discrepancies among experts.

“There are a large number of diagnosed at the same time, above and beyond the reasonable capacity of the (health) system,” warned Benet and predicted a significant increase in the coming weeks.

The fourth injection will be given at least four months after the third dose is received.

With the borders closed, the country today registered more than 4,000 cases with a positivity rate of 4.57% and 110 people hospitalized in serious condition.

This Sunday it also announced the use of Merck’s pill against covid-19, waiting to receive the first shipment, after having started to administer the drug Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill.

The Israeli Government defended its bet on treatments against covid-19 to avoid serious diseases and vaccination, focused on minors, expanded with the fourth dose among vulnerable sectors of the population.

A pioneer in initiating mass vaccination, today stalled by opponents of the injection, the country today has almost 6 million residents out of a population of more than 9 million vaccinated with the two doses, and 4.2 million inoculated with the third.

With the intention of motivating the inoculation, he announced that those who receive a first dose will be able to obtain the so-called green pass, which gives access to certain spaces and events, for a period of 30 days.

Benet also announced that vaccinated people aged 5 years or older who have a negative covid test will be exempted from quarantine as required until now and Health is studying easing more restrictions, such as the entry of tourists to the country prohibited since November.

In turn, the Executive reimposed this Friday the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, in meetings of more than 50 people, as well as to carry a green pass to access outdoor events with a capacity above 100.