J Balvin is chosen as Afro-Latin artist of the year and generates controversy in Colombia

Bogota Colombia.

A controversy was unleashed this week in Colombia because J Balvin was chosen as “Afro-Latin artist of the year” in the US African Entertainment Awards (Aeausa, for its acronym in English) and appreciated the recognition, something that was criticized by colleagues who considered it a “misplaced.” “AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC AWARDS. Thank you ”, he wrote Balvin in its Instagram account. The Colombian singer Goyo, Vocalist and leader of ChocQuibTown, a group recognized for being a forerunner of black culture and the rhythms of the Pacific, wrote about the recognition of Balvin in his account Twitter “If you want to know my opinion: I believe more in the Grammys than in this shit”. In that same line it was manifested the singer Mabiland, who rated the Medellín singer of “misplaced and appropriating Latino white man.”

“How far are you willing to go to gain recognition? Nea no more! Enough of this shit. (…) Someone on your team must tell you to stop now, this is insane, it is good that one may want to go around appropriating shit and hope that nothing happens. What rubbish all this, “wrote the artist to Balvin On twitter. READ: Macho? J Balvin causes controversy for suggesting to his partner that he put on more clothes Apologies Is controversy happens after the colombian artist I should have to apologize last October after lhe criticism for machismo and racism aroused by the video clip of “Perra”, in which two black dancers appear as if they were pets and that has already been removed from official channels. “First I want to offer my apologies to all the people who were offended, especially the women and the black community“, Said the singer then in a video on his account Instagram. The video for “Bitch”, in which he collaborates with the Dominican Tokischa, provoked even a scolding from his mother, Alba Mery, who assured that this song was not by the “Josesito” she knew.