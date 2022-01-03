Jacky Bracamontes and her daughter collide in an amusement park | AFP

The famous Mexican actress, Jacqueline Bracamontes, is traveling with her husband and their daughters by Bahamas, concluding with 2021 and starting with the new one in the best possible way, enjoying and also proposing some goals at a professional level.

However, something happened during the trip that made everything hurt, a strong shock in the company of his daughter, so some users were concerned and others commented on it in the video that he shared through his Instagram.

It all happened within a amusement park, while they were on one of the attractions, Bracamontes and one of his daughters collided with another vehicle of the same game, but in a very abrupt way.

We could see that as soon as they collided, the actress cares about her daughter and was checking her, as well as herself since in reality it was something very strong.

Jacky confessed that she ended up very sore with the incident, netizens and followers of the former beauty queen asked her if she was okay, since they observed that she bent almost completely.

Jacky Bracamontes shines on his social networks for his followers.



In addition, the artist placed a very popular song from social networks in the video to express about it.

Apparently everything went well, despite the strong shock they were very well and enjoying every moment together, a family that is really united.

