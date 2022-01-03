Ja’Marr Chase, rookie from Bengals, is the Colossus of Week 17

The Bengals wide receiver destroyed the Chiefs defense to clinch Cincinnati’s division title.

There were, in Week 17, numerous stellar performances worthy of being mentioned in the weekly list of the most outstanding in the individual category during the Sunday day of the NFL.

As if that were not enough, the list was very complete, worthy representatives in a good number of positions on the field.

Ja’Marr Chase had his brightest match of an electrifying debut campaign in Week 17. ESPN.com

The best of the day, however, was the same wide receiver who has been the best rookie so far this season, and one of the main weapons of the most fiery offense in the league today:

Very little lasted for Justin jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings the joy of holding the mark in receiving yards for a rookie in the NFL, with his 1,400 from 2020, after his former colleague with LSU, Ja’Marr Chase, seized the record taking it to 1,429 in Week 17.

How do i do it? Well, with a lot of help from the Chiefs.

Chase annihilated the defensive schemes of the high school of Kansas city to the tune of 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the victory the victory that tied the divisional title for Cincy and took out of the first place in the planting of the AFC to the Chiefs.

However, the numbers tell only a partial story. Everytime that Chase took the ball, made the defenders of the Chiefs like children of 8 chasing the ovoid. The elusiveness of the rookie in the open field was, simply and simply, shocking against Kansas city.

The product of LSU could have ended up taking over the appointment to Offensive Rookie of the Year with his 17th matchday performance, which is a well-deserved award for a rookie who was harshly criticized for balls dropped in preseason.

At the end, Chase He only dedicated himself to weighing his chances in the games that count.

Hand in hand with his second-year quarterback – who appeared lower on our list this week, after taking the place of honor the previous day -, Cincy he is running as a candidate for the next few years with a potentially lethal offense.

Honorable mentions

Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers. A total clinic, was what Adams offered at Lambeau Field Sunday night. The wide receiver was left with 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, time and again drawing perfect routes against the confused Vikings secondary defense, to help Green Bay clinch the top spot in the NFC seed.

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Bengals. Burrow knew he would need a perfect match to keep up with you for you against Patrick Mahomes, and he did it admirably. He completed 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards with four touchdowns without interceptions, leading an attack that materially overwhelmed the Chiefs, and clinched Cincy’s first division title since 2015.

Chuck Clark, safety, Baltimore Ravens. Injuries have left Baltimore without three of four starters in the secondary defense, but the only remaining element of the quartet raised their hands in Week 17 to deliver one of their best performances as an NFL player, intercepting two passes and returning one to the diagonals for the Ravens. In addition, he scored seven tackles, four of them solo, and deflected three passes. Sadly, the Ravens ended Sunday with another loss at hand.

Cameron Jordan, defensive end, New Orleans Saints. I’m the first to admit that sometimes, we don’t give the credit that defenders get on our weekly roster. Today, we’re not going to ignore Jordan, who dispatched with 3.5 sacks against the Panthers, as part of a performance that also included eight tackles, three solo, three tackles for loss of yardage, and three hits on the passer. Unstoppable, is the adjective to describe Jordan today.

Mac Jones, quarterback, New England Patriots. The rookie passer led one of two offenses that managed to surpass the 50-point mark on the day, completing 22 of 30 shipments for 227 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, before leaving the game to open minutes for backup Brian Hoyer. .

Rashaad Penny, running back, Seattle Seahawks. Some Seahawks took advantage of a matchup against one of the weakest teams in the league to cushion their individual stats; Penny was one of them. The Seattle running back carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards with two touchdowns, becoming the spearhead of Seattle’s beating of Detroit.

Devin Singletary, running back, Buffalo Bills. The Bills couldn’t afford to miss a beat in the AFC East, and Singletary responded to the call by rushing the ball 23 times for 110 yards with two touchdowns, salvaging a disastrous passing performance from quarterback Josh Allen, who was intercepted three times.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, Patriots. The New England rookie running back responded to Bill Belichick’s confidence again with 19 carries for 107 yards and two rushing touchdowns, being complemented by two touchdowns from Damien Harris on the ground, too. Sure, Jacksonville didn’t put up a fight, but we’ve still got to go out there to seize the opportunities and keep up the pace heading into the postseason.

Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seahawks. The Seattle quarterback was another one who enjoyed a picnic against the Lions defense. He completed 20 of his 29 passes for 236 yards for four touchdowns with no interceptions. Three of the scoring connections went to wide receiver DK Metcalf, who scored 63 yards on six catches throughout the afternoon.