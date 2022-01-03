Janina boasts about her pregnancy on social media

Puerto Rican singer Janina Irizarry, first winner of the “Reality” “Objective Fama”, took advantage of the festive New Year’s atmosphere to share with her followers on social networks a photograph showing her belly, a few months after giving birth to her first child.

“’Ready for 2022! Bring it on Baby, ‘”the interpreter wrote in the publication that has hundreds of“ likes ”and messages from Puerto Rican friends and colleagues.

Yara lasanta expressed that it looks “beautiful”. While Roselyn Sanchez, “Flooded” the publication of hearts. Joyce giraudFor his part, he was unaware of the artist’s condition and reacted with emotion: “What? I didn’t know mommy. What emotion! ”, Exposed the actress, model and philanthropist.

The interpreter of “Because you are not” announced her pregnancy last November through social networks. Irizarry currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Brazilian actor Tiago Riani, with whom she married in 2012.

“We have been busy… Growing, learning and loving. And so… we are 3. The family expands and our hearts also. ‘Here we go baby’ We love You to the moon and back. Dad and mom, “he said at that time along with the” hashtags “#brasirican # brasirriqueño #pregnant # 2022

The 38-year-old interpreter occupied the first position of the singing competition in 2005. During her stay in Los Angeles, she has put her musical career on hiatus to give way to her role as an actress and dedicate time to her marriage.