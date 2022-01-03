Chicago The defense of Puerto Rican descent, Robert Quinn, this Sunday broke the record for looting in a season of the traditional Chicago Bears in NFL football with his performance against the New York Giants.

Quinn is the brother of the Olympic medalist Jasmine camacho quinn.

The defender achieved his 18th sack on Sunday and broke the mark of the traditional franchise that belonged to Richard Dent, a retired player immortalized in the Hall of Fame. Dent’s mark was 17.5 loots.

Quinn and the Bears beat the Giants 29-3 on the way. To set the record, Quinn dropped passer Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.

Dent had the mark since 1984, the year the Bears won the championship with the team that now manager of Puerto Rican descent, Ron Rivera, also played.

The 31-year-old Quinn has had a rebound this season, after only dropping two sacks on the past schedule. Quinn has 100.5 lifetime loots.

With one more loot this year, the four-time All-Star would set a personal loot record, which is 19 in the 2013 season with the St. Louis Rams.