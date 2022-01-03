Javier Chicharito Hernández spent this end of the year with his new girlfriend

More than a week ago, information began to spread that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the Mexican soccer player who currently plays as a forward for the Los Angeles Galaxy team of Major League Soccer in the United States, was starting an affair with a beautiful young woman named Nicole.

The person in charge of making this information known was the entertainment journalist Nelssie carrillo, who, through his Instagram account, published a series of photographs with which he wanted to verify Javier’s new love.

“Apparently the footballer Javier Hernández already has a new love and look at him well. The girl’s name is Nicole and a few months ago they were seen at the Beverly Hill Hotel very affectionate, “he wrote in the description of the publication that Nelssie made on December 25.

Although in the images that the journalist uploaded, she only showed how she indicated a ring and two photos of a beautiful young woman, it was until yesterday, Saturday, January 1, 2022, that the Instagram account identified as “Chamonic3”, published a video collage with which it was found that indeed, Javier and Nicole were together enjoying the end of the year holidays.

“‘Chicharito’ did have a great time at these parties accompanied by Nicole, his new prospect,” the publication reads. In the 23-second video, you can see images of a trip that Javier and Nicole made with a group of friends in which they practiced a series of extreme sports and enjoyed the sea.

Although so far neither of them has come out to deny or confirm this information, the reality is that the images that have been made public are proof that there is something more than friendship between them. In addition, it is not the first time that the footballer has been related to another woman since it was revealed that he had separated from his still wife Sarah Kohan, with whom he has been in the process of divorcing for several months.

It should be remembered that after Class Magazine confirmed the breakup between Javier and Sarah at the beginning of last year, it was the same “Chicharito” the one who recognized in an interview that he had not been the best husband or the best father.

“He was not the best partner he needed to be, he was not the best father he wanted to be. He was not a great friend. He was not the great human being that he wanted to be, “said Javier, this statement being the first he gave publicly about his marital situation and although he did not reveal more details, it is known that Sarah filed for divorce a few months ago and in the one that demanded the payment of $ 100,000 per month justifying that it is not part of the daily upbringing of her two children.