José Eduardo Derbez's girlfriend shows strong motorcycle accident: PHOTOS

Paola Dalay, José Eduardo Derbez’s girlfriend, closed 2021 with severe injuries due to the spectacular accident she suffered. Through social networks, the partner of the Derbez family member showed details of the strong incident he experienced while riding a motorcycle, a fact that surprised and alarmed more than one of his followers.

The daughter-in-law of Victoria Ruffo shared, on her official Instagram account, from photographs to videos to her more than 143 thousand followers in which she showed that the most obvious injuries were suffered in the right leg and part of the ankle.

