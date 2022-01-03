José Eduardo Derbez’s girlfriend shows strong motorcycle accident: PHOTOS

Paola Dalay, José Eduardo Derbez’s girlfriend, closed 2021 with severe injuries due to the spectacular accident she suffered. Through social networks, the partner of the Derbez family member showed details of the strong incident he experienced while riding a motorcycle, a fact that surprised and alarmed more than one of his followers.

The daughter-in-law of Victoria Ruffo shared, on her official Instagram account, from photographs to videos to her more than 143 thousand followers in which she showed that the most obvious injuries were suffered in the right leg and part of the ankle.

“Ah, but how about the motorcycles,” said the model as a description of one of the images in which her ankle is bloody. Despite the accident, Paola Dalay He indicated that he is fine and hours later he published a clip in which he showed that he only had the bruises left.

Immediately, the loyal fans of Jose Eduardo Derbez and her partner were concerned about the young woman’s state of health, to whom they sent positive messages about a speedy recovery, in addition to asking her about the details about the motorcycle accident or giving her home remedies for her speedy recovery.

“What happened? I hope you are well”, “Pao take care of yourself, it is dangerous for you to ride a motorcycle”, “Poor thing, courage, everything will be fine”, “Heal the wounds and stay at rest”, “My God, What happened? “,” I hope you are safe and sound “,” The good thing is that it was only bruised and scared, but water “, were some of the messages that the girlfriend of José Eduardo Derbez , who so far has not commented on the incident that his partner suffered at the weekend.

AESC