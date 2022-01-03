José Juan Macías celebrates 3 months without playing in La Liga with Getafe

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 02.01.2022 11:51:31





For the fourth consecutive game and eighth so far in the 2021-2022 Season, José Juan Macías was not summoned for the game against Real Madrid in which the Getafe He gave the surprise of the week by beating the leader of the competition by the smallest difference.

Thus, The Mexican forward will meet three months this Monday, January 3, without seeing a single minute in La Liga in Spain.. His last game he played was on October 3, 2021, in the 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad, in which he entered the exchange at minute 89 for Sandro Ramírez.

Since then, the former Chivas y León player has not had opportunities and has had to settle for the 24 minutes that he played on November 30 in the Copa del Rey, a tournament in which the Azulón team has already been eliminated, so the possibilities for the national striker are further reduced.

How many minutes has Macías played in Getafe?

So far this campaign, Macías barely adds up to 221 minutes: 197 in La Liga and 24 in the Copa del Rey. In addition, and in the words of his coach Quique Sánchez Flores, he has been involved in a series of injuries for which he has not released 100 percent with the rest of the squad.

Macías hasn’t scored a goal in 10 months

The 22-year-old footballer has not scored a goal since March 4, 2021, when he scored in the equalized 2-2 against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on Day 9 of the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament, when he was still defending the colors of Chivas, a club in which he trained in youth.