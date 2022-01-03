Juan Ignacio Dinenno interested in Palmeiras and Pumas UNAM opens to a definitive sale

The pass market for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament is on fire. The problem? In the National University Club there are more casualties than highs, the institution is far from presenting signings, and it will only be strengthened through its quarry. Erik Lira will arrive in Cruz Azul and only Omar Islas, who comes from the Tabasco subsidiary, will reinforce the club.

The biggest problem that Pumas has, however, has to do with casualties. Favio Álvarez and Cristian Battochio are close to leaving, Washington Corozo is being offered in Brazil, Andres Iniestra will not continue in the club and Everything indicates that the departure of Juan Ignacio Dinenno is coming Heading to São Paulo lands.

Palmeiras of Brazil was interested in having the services of the Argentine forward, and the declining economy of the UNAM opened the doors to an eventual exit from the institution. The parties have already reached an agreement and the signing could be sealed during the week.

The Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, an expert in transfers and the transfer market, assured this weekend that Dinenno already has everything agreed to sign for the verdão, in a contract that will last four years. Currently, they are willing to pay about $ 6.5 million for the letter from the offensive auriazul.

The good news is that Juan Ignacio’s pass is valued at 4 million dollars, so Pumas would earn more than 2.5 million dollars on the player’s rating on the specialized site Transfermarkt. Crack!