January 02, 2022 12:34 hs

The Cruz Azul Sports Club is in a difficult situation at the beginning of the Closing 2022, and it is that he does not have a starting striker available. In the absence of official confirmation, Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will come out of The Ferris Wheel heading to Saudi soccer.

Santiago Gimenez came out of exchange in a preseason game against Pumas due to inconvenience, which although it has not transpired whether it is serious or not, is in doubt for the league debut against the Xolos from Tijuana.

It is an uncomfortable situation that you have Juan Reynoso, and although they are working on hiring Cristian Pavon from Mouth Juniors, or has been offered Luciano Vietto of Al-Hilal, nothing is imminent for the league debut.

That is why Machine shuffles other options, and according to a rumor that emerged in the El Universal newspaper, Julius furch is an option that handles Blue Cross to reinforce his attack, but is it a real or possible option?

What we know from Julio Furch to Cruz Azul

Beyond that the rumor came out of The universal, that its main turn as a news outlet is not sports, there are no confirmations from other media, journalists or reporters that have that information.

Although it could be an option that makes sense because of the need to Machine in signing a new striker, there are no confirmations from other sources to know if it is a real or true interest that the cement plants at “Emperor”, July Cease Furch.

No information has yet emerged published by Leon Lecanda, Charles Cordova, Armando Melgar or David Thorny. Reporters who usually have the best news of Machine day to day. So it’s hard to believe it’s real.

Atlas does not want to get rid of his starting striker

Although at first he was not convinced to leave Saints lagoon, July Furch arrived at Atlas to become a legend of the foxes. By quality he became the best striker that the red and black in years, in addition to having been the one who scored the final penalty in the VUELTA final that secured the league title, after 70 years.

For this reason, being a few days before starting the tournament, and that also, Orlegi Group intends that the title is not a mere anecdote, but to return to Atlas a more relevant team within the MX League, you do not intend to part with it.

This was confirmed John sutcliffe reporter of ESPN, on December 24. The foxes do not intend to sell their star striker, and one of the heroes of the second star, despite the alleged interest of Blue Cross, America or Tigers at ‘Emperor’.

What Julio Furch would give Cruz Azul

Having made it clear that there are no confirmations that it is a real or concise interest in July Furch and the confirmation that Atlas does not intend to sell it, if we can imagine what it could give to The Machine cement company.

The ability to play backwards and lower air balls from the Furch It has not gone unnoticed by anyone, that this was one of the great arguments why Atlas could break that curse, his game so direct with him ‘Emperor’ like the force that brought down air balls.

The great virtue of ‘giraffe’, as it is also known Furch, is to play with another more mobile forward at his side, who does not have it today cross Blue, and that could hinder his way of playing. Well, the Argentine found in Julian Quinones to his best partner, putting together a great duo that was decisive especially in the IDA final.