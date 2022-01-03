Kairosoft offers its great simulators

Related news

We can go to 2013 to be before one of the years in which each game that published Kairosoft it became a small bombshell. He has now put on offer a number of 9 simulation games so we can get hold of some of them. Almost at half the price in some cases, this is the best time of the year to enjoy some flag simulators.

Kairosoft and its 9 simulators

Kairosoft made a name for itself in the simulators category with Game Dev Story, a game in which you have to take your game studio to be one of the best to launch new titles on the different consoles.





That mix of pixel art and pure addiction In its gameplay, it made it one of the best simulators we had on Android in its early years. From there he began to publish more simulators of different themes.

As with these 9 games that let us know the ins and outs of running a racing horse stable, create an academy of students to prepare them in the best possible way or even open a sushi restaurant.

Simulators with its complexity they cost a bit to get hold of them to enjoy a magnificent gaming experience in a large number of them. We go with the list and its discount so that you can go directly to the Play Store for purchase.

Pocket Stables from 5.99 to 3.29 euros.

Pocket Academy from 5.99 to 1.89 euros.

The Sushi Spinnery from 5.99 to 3.69 euros.

Hot Springs Story from 5.99 to 3.39 euros.

Grand Prix Story from 5.99 to 1.39 euros.

Dungeon Village from 5.99 to 3.39 euros.

Venture Towns from 5.99 to 3.39 euros.

Pocket League from 4.99 to 2.29 euros.

Mega Mall Story from 5.99 to 2.79 euros.





Of the list we recommend Grand Prix Story, Dungeon Village and Venture TownsAlthough it is the second one that has received the highest number of positive reviews for being a great simulator in which we have to prepare the ideal kingdom for the heroes to venture through thousands of dungeons.

