Kardashians manager Angela Kukawski found dead | Show off

A Los Angeles business manager, whose clients included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians, was killed, and her boyfriend was charged with murder and torture, authorities said Wednesday.

Police found Angela Kukawski, 55, dead in her car in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, on Dec. 23, a day after she was reported missing, police said in a statement.

Her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and torture charges, according to authorities and public records.

Kukawski died of blunt and blunt injuries to the head and neck and from strangulation, according to the Ventura County Coroner.

A criminal complaint from Los Angeles County prosecutors alleges that Barker also tortured her with a knife prior to her death.

Detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski inside his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, put her inside his car, drove him to Simi Valley, parked and left her inside, authorities said.

Barker was being held in jail on a bond of more than $ 3 million. He has not testified or responded to the charges. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment.

Kukawski worked for the firm Boulevard Management and handled several high-profile clients during his career, including Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Offset and the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to entertainment specialized newspapers Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are saddened and heartbroken over the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management said in a statement. “Angie was a wonderful and kind person, and everyone who knew her will miss her very much.”