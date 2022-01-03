Kervin Arriaga is close to returning to Platense; the selacia leadership confirms talks with Marathon

2022-01-03

Arriaga has six more months left on his contract and the intention of the purslane team is to place him abroad before the link ends and he leaves as a free agent.

Wilson Williams, president of the Selacians, confirmed that they are in negotiations with the purslanes to transfer the midfielder to them. “We are in talks. We hope it will take place ”, he indicated.

The Platense could confirm a bomb signing in the next few hours. It’s about the steering wheel Kervin Arriaga , who does not enter into the plans of the Marathon for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The midfielder’s name was linked to Minnesota United of the MLS, but it was all a rumor.

Kervin has also been in the sights of Olympia. The white club in 2019 bid for the footballer, but in the end he decided on the sampedranos.

The highs of Platense for the Clausura

The Platense will start the Clausura 2022 tournament with the obligation to add points to seek to ensure permanence. He is last in the table with just 6 points.

For this next tournament, coach Ramón Maradiaga has dismissed 19 players and so far the club has already confirmed six reinforcements.

They are the Argentines Álvaro Klusener (forward), Federico Maya (left back) and Francisco del Riego (goalkeeper). In addition to the Hondurans Rafael Zúniga, Bayron Rodríguez and Roger Iscoa.

The porteños are waiting for the incorporations of Carlos Bernárdez and Ilce Barahona from Real España and Diego Reyes and André Orellana from Olimpia.