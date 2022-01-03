La Jornada – Anticovid vaccines give 350 billion dollars to 6 pharmaceutical companies

Mexico City. In two years, the market value of the six pharmaceutical giants has skyrocketed by more than $ 350 billion. In that same period, 5 million people have died from Covid-19 and 100 million have fallen into extreme poverty as a result of the collapse of the economies.

According to stock market data, at the beginning of 2020, that is, before the arrival of the pandemic, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax, had a market value of approximately 697 thousand 292 million dollars; At the end of 2021 they are worth a trillion 50 billion dollars, that is, an increase of 50 percent.

In fact, before the pandemic only the first three were considered industry giants; However, after the emergency, the shares of Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax soared to such an extent that they multiplied their value several dozen times.

The stock market takeoff of these companies began immediately after the Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, which was a speculative action by stock investors, since at that time none of them had a vaccine to combat the disease.

To measure the size of the profit that these pharmaceutical conglomerates have made in just two years, it is enough to convert the more than 350 billion dollars into Mexican pesos.

At an exchange rate of 20 pesos per dollar, the amount is equivalent to around 7 trillion pesos, an amount that is equivalent to the total expenditure in Mexico approved by Congress for this 2022, which will be exactly 7 trillion 88,250 million pesos. .

In other words, what a handful of six companies have gained in value in just two years is equivalent to what is spent in an entire country (of the 20 main economies in the world) with 130 million people, in one year.

Its stock market boom is not entirely its own merit, because according to a study in early 2021 by Airfinity, a scientific data analysis company, until then it was estimated that the governments of different countries had invested (public resources) close to 8.6 billion dollars in the search for a cure for the virus.

In other words, the research that led to the discovery of various vaccines to counteract the virus were partly financed with public resources, not private ones.

All six drug companies have positive numbers in recent years; However, the cases of Novavax and Moderna stand out, whose stock market value soared 3,184 and 1,232 percent, respectively.

In the case of Novavax, in January 2020 its market value was 332 million dollars; However, it is now 10.924 million. Meanwhile, Moderna’s rose from $ 7.7 billion to $ 102 billion.

This figure places Moderna as the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the world, displacing a giant like AstraZeneca, whose market value grew 16 percent in two years from $ 78 billion to $ 90 billion, to fourth position.

Another small company that became a giant was BioNTech, which went from worth just 9.3 billion to 63.3 billion, that is, an advance of more than 500 percent.

The largest firm in the industry is Johnson & Johnson, which saw its market value increase 17 percent in the last couple of years from $ 384.2 billion to $ 452.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the second most important company by market value is Pfizer, which rose from $ 217.6 billion to $ 330.4 billion, that is, a 50 percent takeoff.

While these companies have posted unprecedented gains, the World Bank estimates that 97 million people worldwide fell into extreme poverty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, living on less than $ 2 a day.