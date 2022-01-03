Laporta hints that Haaland is possible and pronounces on …

Finally, Ferran torres has been introduced as a new player of the FC Barcelona. For the club’s board, the incorporation of new talents represents an important advance for the team, which has come from facing difficult moments both at a sporting and institutional level.

This is how the president has made it clear, Joan Laporta, who in his speech to the media has assured that the Barça team has returned: “Everyone knows that we are ready. We have brought back great players. That everyone gets ready because Barça has returned”.

Realistic about Haaland and Morata

As for the possible signing of the Norwegian attacker or the former Madrid and Atlético player, Laporta He calls for prudence: “You will allow me not to talk about players, because I would be doing something that does not benefit us at all, which would be incorrect. Talking about him would only increase his value. We work to reinforce the positions that the coach wants to reinforce and we are working on it. I’m not going to talk about specific players, we would be making mistakes ”.

He is also aware that many players have the goal of reaching the Barça team: “Barça is a reference, all the important players have him as a reference and we are working to improve a squad that is undergoing reconstruction. We will soon see the resurgence of Barça at the sporting level. On an economic level, we are on the right track”.

Does Ferran’s arrival close the door to Haaland?

In his opinion, the possibilities of signing the Norwegian exist: “With Ferran we have made the exception of launching ourselves for the transfer before we have the salary margin we need to register him. But work is being done to have this margin. The next season is also planned. The technical secretariat does not cease in the effort to build a great team, it is our obligation. Anything is possible if done right. I’m sure it will turn out very well”.

Barça’s objectives in the market

Laporta He warned that there is still a lot to do: “We have to work very well taking into account the sporting and economic parameters. There are urgent needs for this season to try to win as many titles as possible to which we will try to respond and satisfy the wishes of our coach. The incorporation of Ferran was very important”.

He even estimates the possibility of other players arriving in the winter market: “Other additions that we have in mind to reinforce the team in winter will be announced to you as they occur. We work calmly, setting the times ourselves because the market has its peculiarities. We are working to bring these additions that have been requested in this winter market”.