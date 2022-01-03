Laporta responds whether or not it is possible to sign Haaland and drops the big bomb

2022-01-03

The maximum representative of the Barcelona did not dissociate a hypothetical arrival of a “9” like Álvaro Morata in January to that of Haaland when asked again by him although Laporta I would not like to quote you in your answer. Of course, he remarked that the Barça It is once again a destination desired by world cracks.

“Mateu has explained it very well, with Ferran we have made the exception of signing him without still having a salary margin. Work is being done to have this salary margin and the next season is also planned, of course. The technical secretariat does not cease in its effort to build a great team. It is our responsibility. Everything is possible if it is done well and if it is done well I am sure it will turn out very well ”, he said. Laporta .

Joan Laporta fueled the hope that a gamer like Haaland can arrive at the club after being asked if they can face this signing given the economic problems of the Barcelona .

Laporta tried not to talk about Haaland , but faced with so many questions by the Borussia Dortmund striker, he ended up answering. “Everything is possible”, affirmed in two occasions the president culé on the possible arrival of Haaland .

The president of the FC Barcelona , Joan Laporta, He was at the presentation of the club’s new footballer, Ferran Torres, and at a press conference he was asked about a specific player: Erling Haaland.

“What I want to say is that we are working to have a competitive team and we started with Ferran, fundamental for us and Xavi who supported the operation from the first moment. We are aware of the market, we continue to be a reference in the market and recovering the weight in world football and all the great players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barça. We have to work very well, in sporting and economic parameters and we are progressing well, it is working and everything is possible. These incompatibilities of whether one comes, the other cannot come, it is that there are emergencies this season and we want to win titles, because we have become hooked on LaLiga, we have the Cup, and then the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and we are also in Europe League. We want to respond to these needs ”, he explained.

About the new signing of Barcelona, Ferran Torres, who arrives from Manchester City, Laporta highlighted how valuable his arrival is and that there may be more hires.

“Ferran was very important to the project and we are very satisfied. The other planned operations will already be announced when they occur, we work with serenity, setting the tempo ourselves, ”he explained.

Laporta was questioned as to whether the club could afford such an expensive operation with Haaland, with whose agent, Mino Raiola, he met in December in Turin. And again he avoided mentioning the Norwegian crack.

“You will allow me not to talk about players because it does not benefit us, the only thing it does is increase their value. We are working to strengthen ourselves and we are working on it ”, he said.

By last, Laporta stressed that the Barcelona is back on the market.

“We continue to be a reference. And we have returned, wanting to do very well. It is what we do every day, so that Barça regains the specific weight that it must have. And I perceive it, and a proof is Ferran. Show that the Barça is still a reference. The resurgence is a reality and the market has realized it ”, he said.