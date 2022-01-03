Licey congratulates Las Águilas on their anniversary

Los team Tigres del Licey He congratulated the Águilas Cibaeñas this Sunday, on the occasion of celebrating its eighty-ninth anniversary of foundation.

«Congratulations to the Aguilas Cibaeñas and to the fanatical Aguilucha in the commemoration of its eighty-ninth anniversary of foundation, “was the message that the blue team posted on its Twitter account.

Through the same social network, the Eagles responded to the Tigres with the message: “Thank you very much, dear rival.”

Las Águilas Cibaeñas is the yellow team of Dominican baseball, with a trajectory of lauros in which he has collected 22 championships national titles, six Caribbean titles, and the only Creole monarch in Inter-American series (1965) and Las Américas classic (2015), this Sunday commemorates its eighty-ninth anniversary of its founding.

The aguilucho team, ranked number one in the Dominican baseball world, after having the largest presence in postseason (57) and final series (40), holds the best lifetime record in the regular series (1896-1643), with fewer occasions (5) in last place in 67 editions of our ball.

His great triumphs For nearly nine decades, they have also placed him with the largest and most fervent fan base, flying its traditional yellow flag from its origins closely related to its predecessor, the legendary Santiago Baseball Club team.