Lionel Messi today blame DJ for the contagion of covid 19 from the Argentine | Soccer curiosities

The concern in the Argentine and world football environment occurred in the morning due to the contagion of Lionel Messi, after spending the end of the year parties in Rosario. Social networks were filled with voices of encouragement for the attacker to quickly overcome the virus.

However, criticism began to arrive with the DJ who was present at the party with Messi. Given this, the fans accused Fernando Palacio of being the culprit of the footballer’s contagion, as indicated by TyC Sports.

THE CLARIFICATION OF FER PALACIO BY THE POSITIVE OF MESSI The DJ received a lot of criticism for the contagion of Leo, it is a trend and he showed his negative PCR in networks. pic.twitter.com/mq3kUNt2mI – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) January 2, 2022

The signal comes from the fact that the DJ, Fer Palacio, was at the Coscu Army Awards gala, where some awards were given to the most outstanding creators in Twich.

In his social networks, the artist published a video about the situation “I just got up and they sent me a lot of messages, I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid and they relate it to the fact that I infected it. They have come to call me ‘murderer’ for messages, a lot of bad vibes. Yesterday I did a study because I have to travel to Uruguay and I don’t have Covid ”.

For now, Lionel Messi will have to remain in quarantine, before being able to return to France and return to sports with PSG.