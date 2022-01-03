Livia Brito, greet the New Year with glitter and a leather look

Livia Brito in tight leather dress, celebrates New Year | Instagram

Livia Brito reappeared again from her social networks and shared a new snapshot in which she wears a tight leather dress with glitter on the back, the “cuban“launches a New Year’s message to his followers.

The “TV actress“Livia Brito, reappeared from her Instagram account where she shared a snapshot in which she appears with a leather dress adjusted to her silhouette, thus demonstrating that she says goodbye to the year 2021 with one of her purposes more than fulfilled.

The star of “The soulless“, has completely turned to lead a fitness lifestyle and much of it could be noticed throughout this year when Livia brito, documented his exercise routines through social media.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS

Livia Brito, in a tight leather dress, celebrates the New Year. Photo: Instagram Capture



The “instagram celebrity“Her number of followers has increased more and more to accumulate 6.8 million subscribers, those who today keep abreast of the steps of the remembered serial actress-novels such as” La Piloto “(2017-2018).

So many things that happened in 2021 babies, there is certainly a lot to be thankful for. Let’s value what we have, let’s overcome and work on what hurts us and let’s fight for what we want. I say goodbye to this year with a lot of learning, a lot of love and a desire to continue growing every day.

The native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, Livia Brito Pestana, dedicated a message to her most loyal followers accompanied by a large decoration in gold and black, which could be seen in detail in a series of postcards.

I wish you a beautiful end of the year my #lightbabies and a great start to the year surrounded by love, peace, health and joy. Thank you for always being with me #LosAmo, # Welcome2022, #liviabrito #newyear #happiness #loveyou #magic.

She is also an artist who collaborated in various Televisa projects such as “Abismo de Pasión” (2012), “De que te quiero te quiero” (2013-2014) “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), “Doctors: Line de vida “(2019-2020) among others, took the moment to thank his followers for all the love and unconditional support.

The postcard of the presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, was shared two days ago and accumulated a total of 229, 782 likes, added to several comments and reactions from the one born on July 21, 1986.

“Successes, happy new year, Happy new year baby of light every day that passes you look more beautiful blessings for you and your family I send you kisses and hugs. How beautiful, Happy new year baby I love you, All the good, What you have beautiful, You are the most humble person there is, Pretty, Hermosaaa, Happy year to you, Have a beautiful end of the year bellaaa, I wish you the best and a beautiful 2022, Hermosa, I wish you the best for this year!

They were some of the reactions on the part of the faithful admirers of the “film actress” in projects like “The Perfect Dictatorship“, Livia Brito Pestana.